Distillery Historic District Kicks-Off the Holidays with Winter Village

The Distillery District offers a safe holiday shopping environment with its open-air, pedestrian-only streets. With many retailers at The Distillery District offering curb-side pick-up and online shopping, now is the perfect time to cross things off your list while supporting local artisans, merchants and restaurants this holiday season -- many that are unique to The Distillery District.

What's On at The Distillery Historic District this Winter Season

Grand Christmas Tree

Perfect inspiration for your Instagram feed, the 44-foot Christmas Tree in Trinity Square with 60,800 LED lights will be lit nightly at dusk from November 12 until January 10. It's adorned with approximately 500 oversized ball decorations and 1,463m of gold garland, bringing holiday cheer and joy to the city. This year, due to gathering restrictions, no official tree lighting event will take place.

Unique Merchants, Artisans and Perfect Gifts

Support local artisans and retailers in-person or online. Many of The Distillery District's 40+ retailers and 15 Artscape art studios also offer delivery across Canada and curb-side pick-up. For a complete list, click here .

New for 2020, the first-ever Distillery District Holiday Gift Guide will help you find your perfect gift and is full of unique and locally-made gifts -- some hand-crafted right at The Distillery District.

Restaurants and Outdoor Dining

The Pure Spirits Winter Chalets : New for the Winter Village, offering 13 chalets in the heart of The Distillery District. Chalets must be pre-reserved and are launching later in November. A special Winter Village menu of cozy, Canadian classics will be served, with a fully licenced bar.

Outdoor patio dining : The cobblestone summer patio has been extended throughout the winter season and is available for contact-less dining. With more than100 tables throughout The Distillery District, guests can enjoy a delicious, safe meal while surrounded by a beautiful ambiance. Menus and ordering are available via a delivery-to-table app.

Restaurants : All of Toronto's favourite Distillery District restaurants will be open throughout the winter season, with many offering contactless patio dining, contactless pick-up and delivery options. Restaurants adhere to Toronto Public Health guidelines and protocols. For more dining details: www.thedistillerydistrict.com/dining .

Christmas Tree Order and Pick-Up

Bring the holiday spirit home with your very own fresh Christmas tree or wreath from Forests Ontario. Pre-order online starting November 16 and pick-up at the nearby parking lot at 373 Front Street East from December 4 to 6. Proceeds from tree sales will go towards the organization's tree planting and education programs. For more information or to purchase a tree, visit www.forestsontario.ca.

Festive Photo Opps

Throughout The Distillery District, there are several can't-miss festive photo opportunities including a holly wall, Santa sleigh, Nutcracker, snowpeople and many more. A map of locations is available on www.thedistillerydistrict.com. Don't forget to tag @DistilleryTO and #DistilleryWinterVillage in your photos.

Surprise and Delight

Winter Village programming will continue to be refreshed throughout the season until the end of March 2021, including new digital elements and more.

COVID-19 Protocols and Safety

The health and safety of our tenants, visitors, customers and all members of The Distillery Historic District community is our highest priority. As part of The Distillery's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, we have implemented additional precautionary measures, including: increased signage to promote physical distancing, increased cleaning – especially in high traffic areas, regular use of medical-grade cleaning products, hand sanitizers in all merchants and restaurants, and a site-wide application of the ÆGIS Treatment Program™. The Distillery District and its merchants and restaurants also adhere to all Toronto Public Health protocols and guidelines and request that visitors do their part, including wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible, physically distance by 2 m, and hand washing to help reduce the spread.

We do recommend that you plan your visit during the weekdays, as the traffic is considerably less during these times. We have additional staff and security protocols on-site to carefully monitor capacity. If there is a risk that we are exceeding our capacity to safely physically distance, our entrances will be closed until traffic subsides. Before visiting, check our Instagram page @DistilleryTO for live updates.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to The Distillery Historic District to enjoy a safe, open-air shopping environment this holiday season and experience our festive Winter Village.

Hours of Operation

Open 364 days a year!

Sunday - Wednesday: 11AM to 8 PM

Thursday - Saturday: 10 AM to 9 PM

Holiday Hours:

Christmas Eve: 10 AM to 5 PM Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: 10 AM to 9 PM New Year's Eve: 10 AM to 5 PM New Year's Day: Noon to 6 PM

About The Distillery Historic District

The Distillery Historic District opened in 2003 and is today widely regarded as Canada's

premier arts, culture and entertainment destination. It's a national historic site, originally

founded in 1832, brimming with creativity and creative people, that can inspire dreams and

help them come true. The 13-acre walking district is a dramatic fusion of old and new. An

inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian Industrial architecture in North America

and stunning 21st century design and creativity. The result is an internationally acclaimed

village of one-of-a-kind stores, shops, galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, theatres and more,

which was named one of The Coolest Shopping Districts Around the World by The Guardian.

Visit www.thedistillerydistrict.com for more information.



