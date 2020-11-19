Distillery Historic District Announces Updated Mask Wearing Protocol

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, The Distillery Historic District management team updated its COVID-19 protocols requiring all visitors to wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

Out of an abundance of caution, and given the need to maintain a safe environment, The Distillery Historic District asks all guests, shoppers and vendors visiting the area to wear a mask at all times while on the property to help limit the spread of the virus.

These changes do not apply to people seated at tables when they are consuming food and beverage items at the tables.

There are physical and digital signs throughout the property reminding visitors to wear a mask, physical distance, hand wash and follow public health protocols. For more information about The Distillery Historic District's protocols and how we are keeping shoppers safe, visit: www.thedistillerydistrict.com .

Complimentary masks are available to visitors throughout the property.

We continue to ask retailers and Torontonians to continue following all public health directives and contact Toronto Public Health directly for any questions or clarifications at 416-338-7600.

About The Distillery Historic District

The Distillery Historic District opened in 2003 and is today widely regarded as Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destination. It's a national historic site, originally founded in 1832, brimming with creativity and creative people, that can inspire dreams and help them come true. The 13-acre walking district is a dramatic fusion of old and new. An inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian Industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st century design and creativity. The result is an internationally acclaimed village of one-of-a-kind stores, shops, galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, theatres and more, which was named one of The Coolest Shopping Districts Around the World by The Guardian.

Visit www.thedistillerydistrict.com for more information.

