The construction and renovation work required for Mariana to set up at L'Ouvrage began in mid-April and occupancy is slated for spring 2022. The rehabilitation and transformation of the former industrial site will bring about investments of more than $14 million.

Distillerie Mariana has obtained an $800,000 loan from the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Mauricie to support its growth.

L'Ouvrage will be the site of the distillery's sole production facilities, where spirits are created, distilled, prepared and bottled. Visitors will be able to observe the production process and learn about the world of alcohol, its history and its chemistry. A cocktail club with a terrace will offer visitors an opportunity to taste the spirits in the form of creative cocktails or on ice in an inviting, relaxed and festive atmosphere. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an immersive experience in the distillery's cellar, where barrels of whisky and rum made with Québec grains are aged, and even sample the spirits directly from the barrels. Lastly, a boutique will offer spirits for sale along with mixology products to reproduce the cocktails on offer at home.

"Since its establishment in 2015, Mariana's products have been welcomed by customers. Now, it's our turn to welcome them. When I acquired the distillery in 2019, I really wanted to make it a place where people could come and experience something memorable. Mariana's story is currently being written, and for me, it's clear that its reach will soon surpass our borders," said the company's owner, Philippe Leblanc.

The flagship project of the innovative entrepreneurial district Halo Trois-Rivières, the L'Ouvrage agri-food innovation centre is the perfect location for Mariana. "Mariana's vision is perfectly in line with what we envision for L'Ouvrage, one that is based on collaboration, innovation and community engagement. We couldn't have wished for a better first tenant," said Trois-Rivières Mayor Jean Lamarche.

Philippe Leblanc was enticed by L'Ouvrage but also by the lifestyle offered by Halo Trois-Rivières. "My business is dynamic, young and innovative, and that's exactly the picture I have of Trois-Rivières and its city centre," said Mr. Leblanc, a graduate in international business who has worked in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"At the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, we're always proud to back companies like Distillerie Mariana that manage to stand out by innovating in their field and offering distinctive products that speak to Québec's uniqueness and know-how. We do more than provide financial support, we get invested in building a better society by supporting SMEs like Distillerie Mariana, which is contributing to Mauricie's economic growth and visibility," said Charles Lahaye, Regional Vice-President for Mauricie, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ.

About Distillerie Mariana

Founded in 2015 in Louiseville, a town in the Mauricie region, Distillerie Mariana is a pioneer in the Québec craft distillery market. Mariana is the Latin word for black spruce, the emblematic symbol of Québec's boreal forest and the distinctive aromatics found in the nature-inspired Canopée gin.

The company's mission is to help consumers discover the best in Québec's botanicals and terroir while respecting the environment. It defines itself as a distillery that thinks outside the box, daring to reinvent international classics and to create new alcoholic flavours.

Nine of its products are available at the Société des alcools du Québec: Canopée gin, Violette gin, Loop gin, Morbleu rum, Morbleu chocolate rum, Balzac absinthe, Avril amaretto, Saint-Crème cream liqueur and Zest citrus liqueur. A Québec grain whisky that has been aging since 2016 will also be available for sampling on site.

