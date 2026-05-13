Distance makes a difference: Toronto Hydro marks Powerline Safety Week

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Powerlines span Toronto's streets, laneways and backyards, doing their job every day. But during severe weather and even during routine activities like yard work or home maintenance, those same powerlines can pose a serious risk when people get too close.

During Powerline Safety Week (May 11–17), Toronto Hydro is calling on residents and non-electrical workers to take action and stay informed about powerline safety -- understanding safe distances, spotting potential risks, reporting hazards, and starting conversations with coworkers, friends and family to help build awareness and protect those around them.

Recent insights from Torontonians reveal that many people are unsure about the safe distances required around overhead powerlines. This uncertainty can put people at serious risk -- especially when using ladders, scaffolding, trimming trees, flying drones or operating any other equipment near powerlines.

According to the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA), the rate of powerline-related fatalities in Ontario increased by 29 per cent when comparing 2015–2019 to 2020–2024. Behind each of these statistics is a person, a family and a community affected by a tragic and often preventable loss, underscoring why greater awareness and safe practices around powerlines are so critical.

"Powerlines are a constant presence across the city, which is why being aware, looking up and keeping your distance matters," says Phil Genoway, Vice President, Safety & Technical Development, Toronto Hydro. "Everyday activities like building construction, renovations or home maintenance can bring people closer to overhead lines than they realize. Powerlines can also fall to the ground during extreme weather, potentially creating an additional hazard. We're asking all Torontonians and those non-electrical workers in the city to stay informed, recognize potential risks, take appropriate safeguards and talk with their friends, coworkers and family about powerline safety, because being aware and taking a few simple precautions can help protect lives and keep communities safe."

Powerline safety basics

Around overhead powerlines

Before jobs like building exterior work, tree trimming or cleaning eavestroughs, check for overhead powerlines and keep yourself, your tools and your ladder at least 3 metres away

Plant trees and shrubs far enough from powerlines so they have plenty of clearance as they grow

If trees on your property are close to powerlines and need trimming, call a licensed arborist to complete the work safely

If you see a downed powerline

Always assume a downed powerline is live and that the ground around it may be electrified

Always stay at least 10 metres back -- about the length of a school bus -- and report it immediately to 416-542-8000

If a powerline falls on your vehicle, remain inside and drive away slowly if possible until you are at least 10 metres away, then report it or call 911

If you must exit a vehicle due to immediate danger, jump clear without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time, land with both feet together, then shuffle at least 10 metres away and report it or call 911

When it comes to electricity, keeping your distance can make a life‑saving difference.

About Powerline Safety Week

Powerline Safety Week is an annual campaign led by the ESA and local distributors like Toronto Hydro to raise awareness about the risks posed by powerlines. For more life-saving tips and educational content, please visit esasafe.com/safety.

Toronto Hydro is committed to keeping customers safe at home, at work and around the city. To learn how to recognize and avoid electrical hazards, please visit torontohydro.com/safety.

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation