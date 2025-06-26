MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA) today released the results of its 2025 Canada-wide survey entitled "Study on Consumer Awareness and Behaviours Related to the Safe Collection of Pharmaceutical Products". Conducted by the firm Léger, the survey assesses the knowledge, attitudes and behaviours of residents in six Canadian provinces regarding the safe disposal of unused medications and used medical sharps.

More than 1,500 community pharmacies and several veterinary clinics serve as collection locations. Photo: HPSA (CNW Group/The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA))

"Our study also compares the 2025 results with data from surveys conducted in 2021 and 2023. However, for the first time, Quebec and New Brunswick are included in our comparative analysis. The recent rollout of our take-back program in these two provinces in 2024 marks an important milestone toward a consistent and equitable national awareness campaign. It allows us to better understand regional behaviours and adjust our efforts where they will have the greatest impact," says Alain Renard, Director, Stewardship Programs (East) at HPSA.

An informed population . . . yet still hesitant to take action

The data from Quebec presents a mixed picture and some concerning blind spots: while the population shows a high level of awareness, concrete actions often fall short. In fact, 59% of Quebecers say they know where to return unused medications, and 67% are aware of collection locations for medical sharps, such as needles and auto-injectors. However, in practice, nearly 40% of citizens fail to adopt the correct behaviours.

When it comes to knowing what actions to take, 85% of respondents say they know what to do, but only 74% actually demonstrate a true understanding of safe practices, according to an analysis of their answers. Proper actions include returning unused medications and used sharps to a designated collection point.

Expired and unused medications should be emptied into a clear plastic bag—leaving liquids and creams in their original containers—while used sharps must be placed in a container marked with the "infectious" symbol and the word "biohazard."

The survey also shows that some products are particularly misunderstood, notably lotions, inhalers and natural health products, despite their widespread presence in Quebec households. According to the survey, nearly 99% of Quebec households have medications, including prescription drugs (97%), over-the-counter medications (97%) and natural health products (84%). Moreover, 26% of households also have medical sharps.

Environmental and public health issues: a call to action

Gaps in medication disposal practices are not without consequences. From an environmental standpoint, medications thrown in the trash or flushed down toilets can contaminate soil, waterways and the food chain. According to the survey, in 2025, 67% of Quebecers acknowledge the risk of water pollution, 58% recognize the risk of soil contamination, and 49% are aware of the impacts on the food chain. It is worth noting that the healthcare sector accounts for about 5% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Canada,1 with 1% stemming from pharmaceuticals.

From a public health perspective, accidental drug poisonings remain a major concern. The Quebec Poison Control Centre reports an average of over 50,000 potential poisoning cases each year, nearly half of which involve medications. Children aged 0 to 4 are particularly vulnerable, with poisoning being the second leading cause of hospitalization in this age group. 2,3,4

Pharmacies: the primary source of information

The study reveals that pharmacists are the main source of information: 67% of Quebec respondents reported having received information from their pharmacy about the return of medications, and 79% regarding medical sharps. This trusted relationship with frontline professionals is key to ensuring the transmission of best practices.

Since its take-back program was implemented in Quebec in 2024, HPSA has relied on a network of over 1,580 community pharmacies, representing 83% of provincial coverage, as well as 19 veterinary clinics. However, HPSA aims to increase this number by the end of 2025.

HPSA is also working in partnership with Indigenous Services Canada and regional partners in Northern Quebec, notably in Nunavik and the James Bay area. Logistical and educational projects are underway to ensure equitable access to the recovery of unused medical products, including the distribution of secure containers and the broadcasting of translated information on community radio stations.

"We're pleased with the involvement of pharmacies and veterinary clinics across the province, which have become essential allies of our program. Their close relationship with the public is crucial for promoting the right habits. Thanks to this strong network and our collaboration with Indigenous communities, we can ensure equitable and safe access to the recovery of unused medications and medical sharps," says Renard.

HPSA's ongoing efforts

As part of its 2025 campaign, HPSA is encouraging the public to adopt simple yet essential habits. Unused medications should never be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Unused medical sharps must be placed in a designated container, available free of charge at collection locations.

"Quebec stands out in a positive way, but there are still grey areas to clarify: too much confusion remains about certain products, and the risks are still underestimated. With our campaigns, we want to turn knowledge into action. To achieve this, we're calling on pharmacies and veterinary clinics to amplify the message. Together, let's make doing the right thing a habit, for a healthier Quebec," concludes Delphine Lagourgue, President and CEO of HPSA.

The website https://healthsteward.ca/find-a-collection-location/ makes it easy to find collection locations throughout the province. This network is free, accessible and compliant with Quebec regulations.

About HPSA

The Health Products Stewardship Association (HPSA) is a non-profit organization recognized as an Approved Program Operator (APP) by RECYC-QUÉBEC. It manages free collection programs to safely dispose of unused medications and used medical sharps in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia (medications only), Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit the website: https://healthsteward.ca.

