Disney Cruise Line Embraces Summer 2026 with Family Vacations to Alaska, Europe, The Bahamas and Caribbean

Highlights include more Alaskan sailings than ever before, a new destination in Europe, and a new collection of Disney Adventure itineraries from Singapore

CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Disney Cruise Line invites families on unforgettable summer adventures to new and favorite ports of call around the world during the 2026 season. With a soon-to-be expanded eight-ship fleet, there will be more Disney Cruise Line itineraries to choose from than ever before.

Every flavor of vacation awaits Disney Cruise Line guests in summer 2026, from the pristine shorelines of Alaska to charming cobblestone streets in the British Isles. Cruisers can choose to soak in sun-drenched beaches in The Bahamas, stroll through the vibrant, historical cities of Italy, or unlock endless opportunities for exploration onboard the Disney Adventure departing from Singapore. Each voyage will also include the signature entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled service that distinguishes every Disney Cruise Line vacation

Early booking windows for Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members begin on Feb. 10, 2025, and bookings will open to the public on Feb. 17, 2025. For more details about 2026 summer itineraries, visit disneycruise.com.

Alaskan Adventures from Vancouver

With the introduction of a second ship to Alaska, Disney Cruise Line will return with even more sailings bound for the picturesque glacial landscape of North America. Beginning in May, both the Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder will embark on seven-night voyages from Vancouver, Canada. Itineraries will vary and include ports of call such as Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, all famous for their prehistoric glaciers, rich histories and eclectic shopping. On most sailings, cruisers will also discover the incomparable natural beauty of Alaska when they visit Dawes Glacier, a majestic tidewater glacier that towers over 600-feet tall. Itineraries on the Disney Magic will feature a stop at Icy Strait Point, known for its unique wildlife.

New European Escapes

For the first time, the Disney Dream will call on the island city of Cagliari, located in Sardinia, Italy, a brand-new destination for Disney Cruise Line. As the Disney Dream returns to Europe for the summer, it will invite guests to travel to picture-perfect ports across Italy, Greece, Croatia, Malta, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

The Disney Dream will kick off summer with a 14-night transatlantic crossing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Barcelona, Spain. Departing from Barcelona or Civitavecchia, Italy, the Disney Dream will then set sail on seven- to twelve-night Mediterranean cruises. Guests will call upon popular Greek islands to visit the blue-topped spires in Santorini, the famous windmills of Mykonos, ancient landmarks in Rhodes, and many more scenic locales.

The Disney Dream will finish out the season with three-, four-, and seven-night sailings out of Southampton, United Kingdom to Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords. Exploration awaits guests in the quaint, idyllic village of Olden, Norway; the seaside capital of Copenhagen, Denmark; the rocky shores of Portland, United Kingdom; and many more exciting ports of call.

Tropical Getaways from Central Florida

Guests seeking a sunny escape will be able to depart from Port Canaveral, Florida on three different Disney Cruise Line ships to destinations in The Bahamas and Eastern or Western Caribbean, including stops at Disney's tropical retreats, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Both offering Bahamian itineraries, the Disney Fantasy will set sail on four- and five-night voyages and the Disney Wish will depart on three- and four-night voyages. The Disney Fantasy will also offer a 10-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Meanwhile, the Disney Treasure will embark on seven-night sailings to Eastern or Western Caribbean, giving guests a chance to soak up rays on the beautiful beaches of Tortola, British Virgin Isles; Falmouth, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.

Sunny Vacations from South Florida

Departing on four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, the Disney Destiny, which launches in November 2025, will visit Nassau, The Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay and/or Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. The Disney Destiny will also offer two seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean during the summer season.

Explorations at Sea from Singapore

The Disney Adventure, which will set sail in December 2025, will offer a lineup of three- and four-night itineraries from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore from April through summer 2026. Onboard the Disney Adventure, guests will unlock epic experiences that celebrate beloved stories from Disney, Pixar and Marvel. From three brand-new, Marvel-themed attractions at sea to an array of dining options and Broadway-style musical spectaculars including "Remember," developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, there is much in store for guests to discover.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com or contact their travel agent.

