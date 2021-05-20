Disney and Pixar's 'Luca' is set to Open ICFF 2021

The tenth edition for the Italian Contemporary Film Festival will kick off on June 19th with a red carpet drive-in Special Screening featuring the new animation from Disney and Pixar.

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The ICFF, presented by Lavazza, is ecstatic to announce that the tenth edition of the Festival will open with Disney and Pixar's upcoming original feature film "Luca", directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna"). The Special Screening will take place on June 19th at Toronto's renowned drive-in venue at Ontario Place, including a special greeting from Casarosa and an introduction from Character Art Director Deanna Marsigliese, an Italian-Canadian and proud Torontonian.

Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

The film showcases one incredible summer in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso-seen through the eyes of a sea monster named Luca. Staying true to the aquatic theme of the movie, the iconic waterfront venue of Ontario Place will fully immerse guests into the world of "Luca", taking the audience on a summer journey with the main characters as they explore the most beloved aspects of Italian culture.

"It's an immense honor for us to have Pixar's latest masterpiece, "Luca", to inaugurate the 10th celebratory edition of the ICFF," said Cristiano de Florentiis, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the ICFF. "Since the first images of the trailer we saw the connection to our festival, firstly for its location being set in Italy, the focus on true Italian culture and life-style, the Italian Riviera linked to our festival venue, which sits on an iconic Toronto waterfront, and lastly for its inspiring and uplifting message of friendship, understanding and community".

The month of June also represents the Italian Heritage Month in Canada, which celebrates the exceptional contributions of Italian-Canadians in shaping today's society. In this framework, the Special Screening of "Luca" represents a gift from Disney and Pixar to the Italian-Canadian community, honoring this celebration and providing audiences with an opportunity to reconnect after a long period of isolation.

"Luca" is a fun and heart-warming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. "This movie is about the friendships that change us," says director Enrico Casarosa. "It's a love letter to the summers of our youth—those formative years when you're finding yourself.

"We can't wait to share this story with attendees of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival," adds Casarosa. "I grew up in Italy, of course, and have a special place in my heart for the culture, the food and the country's unique beauty—feelings I'm sure I share with many Italian-Canadians taking part in the festival."

Deanna Marsigliese, a successful Italian Canadian animation artist, launched the first decade of her career in Toronto.

"This opportunity celebrates many beloved aspects of my life—my hometown, my heritage and my work," says Marsigliese. "I'm truly honored to take part in ICFF and am so proud of this movie--this beautiful love letter to Italy."

Since its inception in 2012, the ICFF has grown and strived to share Italian culture and traditions to all North American audiences, creating bridges that link Italian and International communities, and promoting "made in Italy" in all its facets. Throughout the years and thanks to the steadfast to support of the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Ontario, the ICFF has maintained and strengthened its mandate and mission to connect audiences worldwide, bringing contemporary Italian culture to the forefront

The tenth edition of the ICFF and second edition of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, organized in collaboration with CHIN Radio/TV and thanks to the support of Rogers Communications and Christie Digital, will run from June 27th to July 17th at Ontario Place, Toronto, and in several other major Canadian cities. Celebrating Italian culture as well as Canada's multiethnic society, the festival is thrilled to present "Luca" as the opening film to kick off these incredible initiates.

"Luca" debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 18, 2021.

For more info www.icff.ca.

SOURCE Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)

For further information: Media Contacts: PR Company: Zenergy, Linda Farha, [email protected]; ICFF Media Contact, [email protected]; Disney+ (Canada), Peter Pitino, [email protected]