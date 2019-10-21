Discussions Between Quebec Goat's Milk Producers and Agropur End

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a meeting with Producteurs de lait de chèvre du Québec, Agropur Cooperative announced today it has concluded the talks begun a year ago. A good-faith effort was made to find a solution but none can be implemented.

Agropur explored different alternatives and attempted to find economically viable projects to justify keeping the St-Damase plant open, but none of them proved workable. The Cooperative will continue taking goat's milk until the end of December, as planned with Producteurs de lait de chèvre du Québec and the production at the plant will shut down permanently in March 2020 as planned.

It is an unfortunate outcome for both Agropur and Quebec's goat industry. The Cooperative understands the deception this decision might cause for Producteurs de lait de chèvre du Québec.

The confidentiality agreement signed by both parties prevents them from publicly disclosing the options that were discussed.

About Agropur

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.7 billion in 2018, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 3,161 members and 8,800 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. Agropur processes more than 6.2 billion litres of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America and boasts an impressive roster of respected brands and products, including Natrel, OKA, iÖGO, BiPro, Agropur Grand Cheddar, Olympic, Farmers, Island Farms and Québon. Agropur's head office is certified LEED Silver. www.agropur.com

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications; Information: Véronique Boileau, Vice President, Communications, (450) 878-1844, veronique.boileau@agropur.com

Related Links

http://www.agropur.com/fr/

