Discover Ultimate Comfort with Knix's Newest Everyday Bra: The One & Only Scoop Bra

The only t-shirt bra you will ever need

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Knix, the Global intimate apparel brand is excited to announce the launch of the Only & Only Scoop Bra, their newest everyday, super comfortable t-shirt bra with molded cups.

Since its inception in 2013, Knix has continued to prioritize creating high-quality, supportive, and comfortable wireless bras that empower everyone to feel good in their own skin. The newest addition to their innovative collection of everyday bras and t-shirt bras is the One & Only Scoop Bra. As the name suggests, it's the only t-shirt bra you'll ever need, designed for everyday wear and long-lasting comfort that fits seamlessly under nearly everything!

Listening is ingrained into Knix's DNA, used to guide product improvements, bolster innovation, and enhance everyday bra offerings to new and existing customers. The One & Only Scoop Bra is a combination of all the best features from Knix-favorite wire free bras . From the molded cups featured in the beloved WingWoman Bra, to the unparalleled softness and comfort of the Revolution Bra; and the potential for versatile cross straps as seen in their Racerback Bralette.

The One & Only Scoop Bra is a wireless bra designed with molded cups, a flattering scoop neck silhouette, and 4-way stretch. Its adjustable straps can be worn straight or racerback-style for optimal wardrobe versatility. Made with incredibly soft fabric for a sleek and smooth look under clothes, this everyday bra is one that can be worn under all the tops—and the one t-shirt bra you can count on. To assist customers in finding the perfect fit, Knix has developed a Bra Quiz which promises to match customers with their new go to bra, based on breast shape and everyday use.

The One & Only Bra launches on January 11th, 2024 and retails for $58 CAD/ $48 USD. The bra is available in sizes XS-XXXXL++ and ranges from cups A - G in plus and plus plus cups (A - H cup) in an assortment of 7 colors at knix.ca / knix.com and in Knix retail locations across Canada and the United States.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

