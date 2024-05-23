OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is preparing to open its doors to the public for the very first time and grant never before seen access to its national collection on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as part of Doors Open Ottawa. Visitors are invited to discover the wonders of one of the most unique collections in the world and learn about the significant work that goes into preserving stories of Canada's heritage for future generations.

At any given time, only about 12 percent of the total collection is displayed in Ingenium's three museums – the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Many of the remaining objects are housed in the Ingenium Centre.

This event presents a unique chance to explore the Ingenium Centre and uncover stories from the collection, venture into the expansive Library and Archives, discover how Ingenium injects new ideas and experiences into its collection through the Digital Innovation Lab and Research Institute, and engage with a dedicated team of curatorial and conservation experts.

The Ingenium Centre houses Canada's science and technology collection, focused on areas of transportation (air, space, land, marine), physical sciences, medicine, communications, agriculture, and natural resources. It holds more than two million archival, trade literature, and library materials (books, historic photographs, and archival documents) and more than 150,000 objects – including locomotives, tractors, porcelain plates, seeds, nuclear reactors, and household objects.

Tours will be self-guided on June 1, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take approximate 60 to 90 minutes to complete the circuit at the Ingenium Centre located at 1865 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa. Advanced ticketing is required: ingeniumcanada.org/doors-open.

"We can't wait to welcome the public into the Ingenium Centre to discover Canada's one-of-a-kind national science and technology collection. By providing public access to the Ingenium Centre – and to the incredible stories of innovation within it - we are committed to becoming one of the most accessible artifact and archival collection storage facilities in the world."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

