Canada's top Emerging songwriters vie for $10,000 prize

Fans can vote daily until November 16th to select their favourite song

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SOCAN announced the finalists for the 2023 SOCAN Songwriting Prize, celebrating the exceptional talent of Canadian emerging songwriters in 2022, as voted on by music industry and journalism experts. The 16 finalist songs exhibit the diversity and creativity emblematic of Canada, and fans can begin voting for their favourite, today.

The SOCAN Songwriting Prize, and the equivalent Prix de la chanson SOCAN for Francophone songwriters, are the only major songwriting awards in Canada honouring the incredible talent of Canada's emerging songwriters.

"The SOCAN Songwriting prize highlights Canada's next wave of great songwriters. From all corners of the country, they are putting out tremendous bodies of work reminding us how special it is to live amongst such culturally rich storytelling," said Jennifer Brown, SOCAN CEO. "This is why the Online Streaming Act is so important, we must continue to advocate for the support and promotion of our talent ensuring that Canadians will always be able to create and listen to music that reflects their lived experience, now and in the future."

The English and French grand prize winners receive $10,000 each, a Yamaha musical instrument valued up to $2500 (MAP1) and a $500 gift card from Long & McQuade.

The 8 finalists for the SOCAN Songwriting Prize (English):

"always" – written by Felix Fox-Pappas , Chester Hansen , Eliza Niemi , Alexander Sowinski , Leland Whitty , Jonah Yano ; performed by Jonah Yano ;

Hansen, Sowinski and Whitty published by Third Side Music Inc., Yano published by Secretly Canadian Publishing.

– written by , , , , , ; performed by ; Hansen, Sowinski and Whitty published by Third Side Music Inc., Yano published by Secretly Canadian Publishing. "Big Steppa" – written by Bolu Akande and Tosan Arenyeka; performed by aRENYE.

– written by and Tosan Arenyeka; performed by aRENYE. "Grab Your Guts" – written by Maylee Todd ; performed by Maylee Todd .

– written by ; performed by . " IF THERE'S NO SEAT IN THE SKY (WILL YOU FORGIVE ME???) " – written by Saya Gray ; performed by Saya Gray ; published by Saya Gray /Kobalt Music Publishing Canada.

– written by ; performed by ; published by /Kobalt Music Publishing Canada. "Levels" – written by Max Akres , Jeremy Alain , Corben Bowen , Zachary Djurich , Chris Larocca , Herag Sanbalian, Jacob Wilkinson-Smith ; performed by Boslen.

Larocca published by Kilometre Music Group. All rights on behalf of Kilometre Music Group B administered by Warner Chappell Music Canada Ltd.

– written by , , , , , Herag Sanbalian, ; performed by Boslen. Larocca published by Kilometre Music Group. All rights on behalf of Kilometre Music Group B administered by Warner Chappell Music Canada Ltd. "Put 'Em Down" – written by Jeffrey Maurice , Joshua Qaumariaq; performed by The Trade-Offs.

– written by , Joshua Qaumariaq; performed by The Trade-Offs. "Silver Into Rain" – written by Hannah Kim , Beatrice Laus; performed by Luna Li feat. beabadoobee.

Kim published by 88 Rising/Kobalt Music Publishing Canada. Laus published by Sony Music Publishing.

– written by , Beatrice Laus; performed by feat. beabadoobee. Kim published by 88 Rising/Kobalt Music Publishing Canada. Laus published by Sony Music Publishing. "STEPMOM" – written by Dacey Andrada , Justin Tecson ; performed by Dacey.

Fans can vote daily in both the English and French competitions from November 9 to November 16, 2023, for their favourite song by the nominees by visiting socansongwritingprize.ca .

The winning songs are scheduled to be announced the week of November 20, 2023.

The 8 song finalists for the 2023 Prix de la chanson SOCAN, the Francophone counterpart to the SOCAN Songwriting Prize:

"Ton shift est pas fini" – written by Gabriel Bouchard , Mathieu Quenneville ; performed by Gab Bouchard; published by Éditions Bravo Musique Inc.

– written by , ; performed by Gab Bouchard; published by Éditions Bravo Musique Inc. "Depuis" – written by Lydia Képinski; performed by Lydia Képinski.

– written by Lydia Képinski; performed by Lydia Képinski. "Fille à porter" – written by Ariane Roy , Roxane Azzaria ; performed by Ariane Roy , Lou-Adriane Cassidy .

– written by , ; performed by , . "D'où c'que j'viens" – written by Simon Bolduc ; performed by Bolduc tout croche.

– written by ; performed by Bolduc tout croche. "Lesbienne woke sur l'autotune" – written by Julie Gagnon , Charles Gaudreau-Lerhe ; performed by Calamine.

– written by , ; performed by Calamine. "Tintagel" – written by Lysandre Ménard; performed by Lysandre.

– written by Lysandre Ménard; performed by Lysandre. "C00N" – written by Shamyr Daléus, Nicholas Craven ; performed by Raccoon; published by Disques RER Inc..

– written by Shamyr Daléus, ; performed by Raccoon; published by Disques RER Inc.. "Attiser le dilemme" – written by Rose-Emmanuelle Brassard , Joannie Michaud , Frédéric Levac; performed by Rosie Valland ; published by Secret City Publishing.

Every year, two independent panels, each comprising 10 music industry influencers, nominate long lists of 30 English and 30 French songs by emerging Canadian songwriters and composers released in the previous year that they feel were artistically superior and meet eligibility criteria . All long-listed songs are then voted on by the panels to determine each list of 8 finalists in English and French. SOCAN does not have a role in determining nominees or winners.

1 Minimum advertised price

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 185,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truth that music has value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

Previous winners of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize: Emily Steinwall "Welcome to the Garden" (2022); Billy Raffoul "Western Skies" (2021); William Prince, "The Spark" (2020). Visit the website to view the complete list of winners and nominees.

Previous winners of the Prix de la chanson SOCAN: Hubert Lenoir "Secrets" (2022); Thierry Larose "Les amants de Pompéi" (2021); Félix Dyotte, "Maintenant ou jamais" (2020). Visit the website to view the complete list of winners and nominees.

SOURCE SOCAN

For further information: Media contacts: Proof Inc. (for SOCAN): Laiba Fatima, [email protected]; SOCAN: Nicole Van Severen, [email protected]