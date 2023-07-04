Discover the Best of Your Neighbourhood for a Chance to Win Big with Summer of DashPass

DoorDash Canada launches fourth annual Summer of DashPass with exclusive deals and savings and multiple entries for a chance to win a summer vacation of a lifetime*

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, DoorDash Canada kicked off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass, bringing the best of the neighbourhood to you – from local and nationally loved restaurants to your favourite summer essentials like fresh grocery produce, cool beverages, snacks and sunscreen. For the next eight weeks, DashPass subscribers can enjoy exclusive offers and perks and a chance to travel the (food) world - literally!

Summer of DashPass (CNW Group/DoorDash)

This year, DoorDash is spicing things up and upping the ante by providing incredible weekly prizes with chances for DashPass subscribers to enter to win. Every DashPass order placed on select merchants like Starbucks, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cactus Club and local gems like Real Fruit Bubble Tea, Terroni and Sud Forno gets you an entry. Plus, now until August 27, DashPass subscribers will unlock exclusive, personalized offers (up to 50% off**) across the app, so the choices really are endless!





The more you order, the more chances you have to win and save. Each week, DashPass subscribers who make a qualifying purchase will be entered for the chance to win one of eight weekly prizes and the Grand Prize (1) valued at $15,000. These include:

One (1) Grand Prize to take a trip anywhere in the world (valued at $15,000 ) Two (2) Second Place Prizes for a Glamping Trip anywhere in the world (valued at $10,000 each) Two (2) Third Place Prizes for an Osheaga Music Festival experience (valued at $5,000 each) Four (4) Fourth Place Prizes for a DoorDash Gift Cards (valued at $500 each)

"Summer of DashPass is the best time of the year," says Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "Whether you're exploring new local eats, ordering your all-time favourites or replenishing your pantry, Summer of DashPass is the perfect time for DashPass subscribers to discover the best of their neighbourhoods."

New and existing DoorDash customers can take an adventure and join Summer of DashPass by signing up for a DashPass subscription today.*** For $9.99 a month, DashPass subscribers can take advantage of unlimited deliveries from thousands of restaurants with $0 delivery fees (on eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal, in addition to 5% back on pick-up orders and exclusive DashPass offers and menu items every week. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy a free, one-year DashPass subscription.****

*Sweepstakes Rules

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of Canada at least the age of majority in province/territory of residence. Ends 08/27/23. For Official Rules, how to make an entry, prize description & odds statement, visit https://bit.ly/sodpcontest Sponsor: DoorDash Technologies Canada, Inc.

**Promo Offer T&Cs

Offers valid through 8/27. Offers valid for DashPass subscribers only. Each offer discount will be tied to the number of purchase orders. Increased purchase orders by user will unlock user access to higher discount offers. Each offer discount is only available to select users as indicated in each user's DoorDash account. Highest discount available will be 50% off orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Individual offer terms and conditions apply.

***DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees, taxes & gratuity may apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here .

****After your free one-year trial of DashPass ends, DashPass will automatically charge the payment method associated with your DashPass account on a recurring monthly basis at the then-current rate (currently $9.99/month plus taxes).

About DoorDash Canada

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order. For more information, visit doordash.com.

SOURCE DoorDash

For further information: to coordinate an interview, please contact Camille Cote-Begin, [email protected]