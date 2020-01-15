Discover Myrtle Beach this spring with Porter Airlines

Myrtle Beach is also an elite golf destination offering more than 100 courses in the area to challenge all skill levels. Local courses are known for their playability and being impeccably maintained.

Porter Escapes offers inclusive packages for flights, accommodations and activities.

Connecting flights are available via Toronto from numerous Porter destinations. Complete schedule details are available at www.flyporter.com.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

