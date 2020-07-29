Discover a new era of project management at the inaugural International Project Management Conference

IPMC 2020 will now continue as a virtual experiential conference and exhibition due to the global concern of the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated of 1,000 delegates, including project management gurus, subject matter experts and industry thought leaders, are expected to log-in for this two-day immersive event.

Chairman of the IPMC 2020 Organising Committee, Noor Ilias Mohd Idris, said, "The increasingly competitive project landscape will require new technologies, upskilling of capabilities and flexibility and agility in methodology to accommodate rapidly changing project environments. Amidst period of uncertainty, IPMC 2020 is positioned to lead pertinent project management discussions on current challenges and solutions to deliver better project value."

Noor Ilias is also the Vice President of Group Project Delivery, Project Delivery & Technology, PETRONAS and a member of Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Executive Council.

In light of the new norm, updated abstract topics were added to the IPMC technical programme to provide the latest insights to project management conference delegates. Notable speakers include Ed Merrow, President & CEO of Independent Project Analysis (IPA), and Sunil Prashara, President & CEO of Project Management Institute (PMI) who will be delivering Keynote Addresses, and Christopher Wiernicki, CEO of American Bureau of Shipping as one of the Panel Speakers.

Through a virtual IPMC, participants can enjoy 10 times the value at only 10% of the price of a typical physical event. Exciting features such as flexible customisation, e-networking facilities and gamification tools allow participants an immersive and engaging conference and exhibition experience.

The International Project Management Association (IPMA) Individual Awards Ceremony will also take place at IPMC 2020 to celebrate outstanding project management achievements.

IPMC 2020 is held in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI), IPMA, Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering International (AACEI) Region 8 and Malaysia Joint Branch Southern Chapter (MJBSC) of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMAREST). The event is also organised in partnership with KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd and MISC Berhad.

