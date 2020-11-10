Disappointing news for potential new treatment for Alzheimer's

Alzheimer Society of Canada calls for increased investment into groundbreaking research

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Canada is disappointed to hear that, after reviewing data from Phase 3 clinical trials, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel did not find conclusive evidence that a potential new treatment for Alzheimer's was effective at reducing cognitive decline. Aducanumab, a drug developed by Biogen and Eisai, will now go back to the FDA for a final decision on its approval.

This is frustrating news for the more than half a million Canadians living with Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, as they are in desperate need of new and better treatments and a cure. Said to slow decline in memory and thinking skills in adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), aducanumab represents the most promising treatment for Alzheimer's in nearly two decades. Should there be subsequent trials, the Alzheimer Society will advocate that study participation continues to include Canadians.

This news is a stark reminder of the vital need for increased investment in research into Alzheimer's and other dementias, which remains the most underfunded of all major diseases. To increase the chances of a breakthrough, it is vital that dementia research receives more funding.

The Alzheimer Society continues to support groundbreaking dementia research in Canada through initiatives such as the Alzheimer Society Research Program (ASRP), which to date has invested over $64 million in Canadian researchers. This year alone, we've provided $2.4 million to support 21 projects across the country. However, 80 more projects had to be turned away due to lack of funds, despite these projects making it through our rigorous, peer-reviewed qualification process.

It is with increased investment in research that the Alzheimer Society can support additional projects that can advance our knowledge of dementia and improve the quality of life for people living with the disease.

To learn more about the research we fund or to make a donation, please visit: www.alzheimer.ca.

