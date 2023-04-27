Directors Guild of Canada President calls C-11 "the greatest step forward to modernize and strengthen Canada's broadcasting system in over 30 years"

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - DGC President Warren P. Sonoda issued the following statement on the passage of the Online Streaming Act in Senate of Canada:

"On behalf of DGC Members, I want to applaud Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, the Liberal government and the Senators on their vote tonight to pass this landmark overhaul of Canada's Broadcasting Act. With Liberal, NDP and Bloc support, Parliament has now taken the greatest step forward to modernize and strengthen Canada's broadcasting system in over 30 years . This new Act puts us on the path to requiring that global streaming services invest in original Canadian programming. It will help secure the fiscal future of Canadian film & television, protect our cultural sovereignty and preserve our ability to share stories from a diverse range of Canadian voices for decades to come."

"As we head towards the Cabinet's policy direction to the CRTC, we hope the Minister will commit to filling pending vacancies at the Commission with those who represent the views of creatives and creators . Creators must have a seat at the table as the new Act makes meaningful to how their work is financed."

"In 2018, when the DGC first proposed extending rules requiring broadcasters to invest in original Canadian programming, applying those standards to the global streamers, we knew this would be a long road. Five years later, we now stand at the cusp of creating a framework that could become a worldwide cultural model for ensuring diverse, original storytelling in the digital age."

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 6,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

For further information: DGC National: Ian Gillespie, Director of Communications, 416.459.5932, [email protected]