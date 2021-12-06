Directors and Senior Management of Optiva Express Commitment to Success Through Increased Investment

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, is pleased to announce that five directors of the Company, and the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Giere, and current Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Joshi, have recently purchased an aggregate of approximately 64,129 common shares of Optiva, representing an aggregate investment of approximately $1,286,232.

"The recent investments by both senior management and directors of the Company demonstrate a strong belief in Optiva's business and its growth prospects," said Robert Stabile, Chair of the Board of Directors of Optiva. "With our increased shareholding, management and the Board of Directors are even more strongly aligned with Optiva's long-term success."

Each of the members of management and the Board of Directors have filed insider reports in respect of their purchases of Optiva common shares, which are available at www.sedi.com.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, among others, those risks regarding the Company's business discussed in the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

For further information: please contact: Media Inquiries: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]

