Director X inspires up-and-coming Canadian talent to create music videos on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Launching today in partnership with Twitter and so.da, the #PowerUp campaign gives a behind-the-scenes look of three up-and-coming directors as they are mentored by Director X. Julien Christian Lutz – Director X – handpicked each director from his production company, Popp Rok, and partnered them with local musicians to bring their vision to life. At the end of the #PowerUp series, each director will have created a music video on the Galaxy Note10+.

"Not only is Director X one of Canada's most recognizable artists, he is a leader and mentor within his community. He embodies our brand and provides the cultural credibility to demonstrate the power of our devices," said David Allard, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Samsung prides itself on celebrating creativity and raising next generation talent, which made Director X the ideal partner for this project."

Samsung's latest line of premium smartphones, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, combines elegant design with powerful performance and productivity. Inspired by a generation that moves seamlessly between work and life, the Galaxy Note10 series gives users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit. For years, the Galaxy Note series has helped millions of loyal users around the world pursue their passions and achieve their goals, and with the Galaxy Note10, Samsung is helping users do more of what they love.

"I'm excited for this project. My team and I love to be the first to use new technology and try new things," said Director X. "Having the Popp Rok team direct their music videos on the Galaxy Note10+ is helping them blaze new trails. I'm hyped to share the #PowerUp videos!"

The following Popp Rok directors have been hand-selected for the #PowerUp campaign:

Justin Abernethy

Justin Singer

Kat Webber

Developed and produced by so.da and Popp Rok, the #PowerUp campaign features three behind-the-scenes videos that capture the action and essence of the story behind these never-been-done-before videos. To launch the campaign, teaser content begins rolling out this week on Twitter. To view the tease content, please visit Samsung Canada's Twitter page, @SamsungCanada. To learn more about Samsung or its latest innovations, please visit: Samsung.com/ca.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times.



