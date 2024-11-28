Director Resignation - Mr Leigh Junk

Perth, Western Australia, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) – (Westgold or the Company) advises that Mr Leigh Junk has today resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Westgold.

Mr Junk was previously Karora Resources' Managing Director in Australia, and was appointed to Westgold's Board upon the successful merger of Westgold and Karora on 1 August this year.

Westgold Chair, Hon. Cheryl Edwardes AM, thanked Mr Junk for his guidance and counsel throughout the merger process.

"On behalf of our Board and leadership team I would like to acknowledge and thank Leigh for his part in delivering the merger of Westgold and Karora. His guidance and wise counsel in the months leading up to and following the merger, has been instrumental in setting us up for success.

We are deeply grateful to Leigh, and wish him well in his future endeavours."

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

