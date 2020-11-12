DIPRA Congratulates Region 5 - Canada Regional Engineer Sam Ghosn on Becoming a Licensed Professional Engineer

"I congratulate Sam Ghosn for completing the requirements and achieving his license as a professional engineer," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "He is now the fifth professional licensed engineer we have on our team, providing key industry updates and insights on best practices to North American utility professionals who are trusted to design critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Utility managers, engineers, operators, and field crews work hard to uphold their responsibility to design systems that meet their communities' needs. We appreciate the opportunity to work with local water leaders, and Sam's licensure will add depth to these relationships and to the guidance he is able to share."

Ghosn joined DIPRA in June 2019. His experience includes work for Clean Water Works in Ontario as a production engineer in the pipeline rehabilitation division; for Marathon Drilling Co., Ltd, in Ontario as a field drilling engineer; for Lebanese International University as an engineering lab instructor, and for United Machinery Trading and Services in Lebanon as a maintenance engineer. He has research experience at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, NL, Canada, where he earned a Master of Oil and Gas Engineering. Ghosn also holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the Lebanese International University in Beirut.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

For further information: Jessica Towhey, [email protected], https://dipra.org

Related Links

https://dipra.org

