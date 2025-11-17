TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce a nationwide initiative in support of Ronald McDonald House®.

From now through December 12, Dilawri Franchised Dealerships invite customers, employees, and local communities to help spread holiday cheer to families staying at Ronald McDonald House across the country while their child receives vital medical care.

Each Dilawri Franchised Dealership will serve as a collection station for the Drive the Spirit of the Season campaign, encouraging donations of new, unwrapped gifts from Ronald McDonald House's Holiday Wish List. With every collection box delivered, Dilawri will also contribute a starter kit of gifts, including items such as blankets, backpacks, hats, and pencil crayons, to further reinforce its commitment to Ronald McDonald House and the families it supports. Together, these efforts will help bring comfort and joy to families with sick children.

"At Dilawri, we believe in the importance of giving back to the communities that support us across Canada," said Virginie Aubert, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Dilawri. "Partnering with Ronald McDonald House allows us to make a meaningful difference for families when they need it most, while uniting our dealerships and employees around a shared purpose this holiday season."

This year's campaign aims to support more than 2,000 families across Canada who will spend the holiday season at Ronald McDonald Houses while their child receives vital medical care.

"When a child is seriously ill or injured, having family close makes all the difference," said Denise Kinghorn, Chief Development Officer for Ronald McDonald House Alberta. "This is especially true over the holidays. Through the generosity of partners like Dilawri, we're able to make the holidays a little brighter for the families and children staying at the Ronald McDonald House."

All donated items will be collected and delivered to the designated Ronald McDonald House locations on December 16 ensuring families receive their gifts in time for the holidays. Canadians are encouraged to participate by bringing a new, unwrapped gift to their nearest Dilawri Franchised Dealership before December 12.

To learn more or to locate a Dilawri dealership near you, visit dilawri.ca/RMHC

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1984, Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 85 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States. Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves, as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca

About Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House across Canada provides an essential service as the only organization enabling access to the country's paediatric healthcare system. In Canada, Ronald McDonald House operates nationally and supported more than 28,000 families during their child's medical journey in 2024. By easing both financial and emotional burdens, Ronald McDonald House enables families to focus on what matters most -- caring for their sick child.

