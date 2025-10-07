Dilawri Unveils Flagship Genesis Downtown Vancouver Retail Experience

Genesis Downtown Vancouver marks British Columbia's first stand-alone Genesis dealership and Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) facility

The 15,000-sq-ft flagship location includes a premium showroom, eight service bays, EV labs, and an enclosed delivery and customer parking area

Located at 1718 West 3rd Avenue, the facility expands Dilawri's Genesis footprint in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the opening of Genesis Downtown Vancouver, the first stand-alone Genesis dealership in British Columbia and the province's first facility built to the brand's Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) standards. Located at 1718 West 3rd Avenue in Vancouver, this newly constructed sales and service facility is now open and welcoming guests. The state-of-the-art dealership marks a major milestone for the brand on Canada's West Coast and reaffirms Dilawri's commitment to delivering exceptional luxury experiences across the country.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, over multiple levels, Genesis Downtown Vancouver reflects the next evolution of Genesis retail design and hospitality. Architecturally unique with Korean character, GRX facilities are engineered to provide a unique sensory experience entirely centred around the comfort and convenience of Genesis guests. Genesis Downtown Vancouver reflects a transparent, modern look and modularized platform--emphasizing beauty, simplicity, and an inviting atmosphere for today's luxury buyer. The open-concept showroom features display space for three vehicles, with generous exhibition areas that allow guests to view models from multiple vantage points, all within a double-height, light-filled space that creates an inspiring environment to experience the Genesis lineup.

As a GRX location, Genesis Downtown Vancouver seamlessly integrates with the brand's omni-channel retail model. Guests can enjoy the full suite of Genesis at Home concierge services--including at-home test drives, valet pickup for service, and end-to-end online transactions--all supported by this flagship facility.

"Our team is proud to serve the Vancouver community from this beautifully designed space," said Kofi Asante, General Manager, Genesis Downtown Vancouver. "Located in the heart of the city's luxury automotive corridor, this facility was purpose-built to deliver an elevated and personalized guest experience. Whether guests visit us in person or take advantage of our Genesis at Home services, they can expect modern convenience, exceptional hospitality, and a seamless path to ownership."

The service area features eight bays over two floors and is designed to meet Genesis EV Lab standards, ensuring readiness for the next generation of premium EVs. The facility also includes thoughtfully designed open and private guest lounges, including an interior customer lounge with a vaulted canopy and lounge table, and a self-service beverage bar offering a refined and relaxed space for consultations and care.

"We're proud to support the continued growth of the Genesis brand in Vancouver through this exceptional new facility," said Ajay Dilawri, Co-Founder of Dilawri. "Genesis Downtown Vancouver reflects our shared commitment to thoughtful design, premium service, and delivering the elevated purchase and ownership experience the brand is known for."

This opening further strengthens Dilawri's partnership with Genesis Motors Canada and expands the group's representation of the Genesis brand in Western Canada. In addition to Genesis Downtown Vancouver, Dilawri also operates Genesis Regina, serving clients throughout Southern Saskatchewan.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 4,000 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 85 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca

To explore the new dealership, visit genesisdowntownvancouver.ca

