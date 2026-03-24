Dilawri Celebrates the Opening of the New Genesis Regina Facility

REGINA, SK, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the opening of Genesis Regina, a newly constructed 6,000-square-foot, two-storey facility designed to deliver the elevated Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) and reflect the brand's design philosophy and commitment to progressive luxury. This facility represents the next step in the brand's evolution, offering a premium environment centred on craftsmanship, innovation, and hospitality.

Genesis Regina, 444 Broad Street, Regina, Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)

Genesis Regina has proudly served the region for five years, and this new home further enhances the guest experience while supporting the brand's expanding and dynamic product lineup.

Crafted to embody the Genesis commitment to progressive luxury, the facility features a three-vehicle showroom, a dedicated service drive, and a New Vehicle Delivery room equipped with a Level 2 EV charger. For added convenience, it also includes an exterior dual-port DC fast charger available for guest use.

Inside, guests are welcomed into a contemporary lounge environment inspired by the Genesis design language, complete with a vaulted canopy and a striking living "Green Wall." This architectural centrepiece reflects the Genesis philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and human-centred design.

Located at 444 Broad Street, Genesis Regina offers an experience defined by simplicity, transparency, and refined hospitality. Guests can also enjoy the full suite of Genesis at Home -- the brand's concierge service offering at-home test drives, vehicle delivery, service valet, and end-to-end online transactions.

"The grand opening of the new Genesis Regina facility introduces a space that truly embodies the Genesis luxury experience," said Ajay Dilawri, Co-Founder, Dilawri. "Through thoughtful architecture, exceptional service, and refined hospitality, this new facility reflects the sophistication of the Genesis brand and the expectations of the guests we proudly serve."

"This new experience represents an exciting evolution for our team and for the Regina region," said Kevin Farebrother, General Manager, Genesis Regina. "We have always been committed to providing a seamless, guest-centred experience, and this new facility allows us to continue delivering on that promise in a space that truly captures the spirit of the Genesis brand."

The opening of Genesis Regina's new facility reinforces Dilawri's commitment to delivering best-in-class facilities and exceptional guest experiences across its national portfolio, further strengthening its position as Canada's largest automotive group and a trusted partner to Genesis Motors Canada. This new facility also complements Dilawri's existing representation of the brand in Western Canada, including Genesis Downtown Vancouver.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and guest service, delivered by more than 4,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 85 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to support a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more, visit dilawri.ca

To explore Genesis Regina, visit genesisregina.ca

For more information, please contact:

Virginie Aubert

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies