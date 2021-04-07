Dilawri Announces New Sales Facility for Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver

"Since we acquired MCL Motor Cars in 2010, we have seen significant growth in the demand for these exceptional vehicles," said Ajay Dilawri. "With this new sales facility, we want to ensure that both current and future customers will enjoy a first-class experience when purchasing and servicing their Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles."

The new sales facility boasts more than 80,000 sq. ft. over 7 levels, including an 18-vehicle new car showroom spanning two levels and a separate 14-vehicle pre-owned showroom. With a unique Special Vehicles Operations (SVR) showcase, customers will be able to experience the most performance orientated Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in an environment like no other. The sales facility is also designed to support electric vehicles with multiple AC and DC electric vehicle charging stations located throughout the building. With over 4,000 sq. ft. of valet-controlled parking, visiting the new sales facility couldn't be any more convenient.

The new Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver sales facility is expected to open its doors in August 2022.

About Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver

Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver is proud to offer exceptional customer care and service when it comes to your Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle. We have a reputation for offering incredible, well maintained, and immaculate vehicles. We also know how to maintain the safety, reliability, and performance of your vehicle for years to come. For the servicing and maintenance of your vehicle, you cannot go wrong when you consider Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver.

Visit us to learn more at: www.jaguarvancouver.ca | www.landrovervancouver.ca

About Dilawri Group of Companies

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership.

Visit us to learn more at: www.dilawri.ca

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies

For further information: James Coats, Vice President Operations, BC, Dilawri Group of Companies, [email protected]

