Digitel and Optiva Successfully Go Live With New Optiva Next-Generation BSS Platform Migrating 7.2 Million Subscribers

The solution enables Digitel to offer their customers a converged digital experience, unlocking innovation and new revenue growth opportunities with ease and agility to create new service offerings around VoLTE, 5G and IoT

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva and Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, successfully migrated Digitel's 7.2 million subscribers in the upgrade and go-live of its new BSS platform. Optiva's next-generation convergent solution enhances Digitel's capabilities for new service offerings and long-term growth in VoLTE, 5G and IoT.

The next-generation BSS platform empowers Digitel to offer a converged digital experience to its market and confidently execute its digital transformation strategy. During the migration, Optiva delivered a parallel migration solution, ensuring complete business continuity for Digitel and its subscribers. The BSS solution will accelerate Digitel's capability to unlock new revenue growth opportunities and innovate with ease and agility, including a new 5GCP interface function for 5G core network integration support.

An Optiva customer since 2014 and telecom pioneer, Digitel was the first to offer a 4G LTE network in Venezuela. Its mission includes investing in telecom innovation to guide and strengthen social development in its country. The BSS upgrade provides vital enhancements in functional and operational areas, supporting Digitel's mission and business strategy and making it future-ready for new market needs and sustainable long-term growth.

"Our digital transformation is building momentum as we further embrace cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to future-proof our operations and provide our customers with a world-class, BSS solution from Optiva," said Luis Bernardo Pérez, President of Digitel.

"We collaborated closely with Digitel to understand their next-gen commercial and operational needs. We incorporated these requirements into the product capabilities and functionalities of their upgrade, enabling them to enhance their ongoing excellence in service to their subscribers. This approach demonstrates our focus on Digitel's success and our commitment to customer success that is embedded in our company culture 'say what we do and do what we say,'" said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Digitel

Digitel is a mobile and fixed telephony operator, as well as mobile connectivity for Prepaid and Postpaid customers, with solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, businesses and companies. Its evolution allows it to offer the latest technological advances with the fourth-generation LTE network, with highly competitive browsing speeds, quality products and services and personalized attention. Its constant innovation allows it to adapt its services to the needs of users, with the best price-value ratio in the market. Digitel creates ways to connect emotions and purposes, making use of its technology to keep its users always connected. For more information, please visit www.digitel.com.ve .

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

