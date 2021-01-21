Temporary suspension of some SAQ online services between January 26 and February 2 inclusive

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of the digital transformation called for in its Strategic Plan 2021-2023, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) will carry out a major upgrade to its technology infrastructure in the coming days.

For several months now, SAQ teams have focused intensely on this project, part of the SAQ's effort to modernize its supply chain. The transformation will enable the SAQ to make improvements to its omnichannel environment and ultimately to offer a more fluid and more personalized shopping experience as well as a bigger selection of products on its SAQ.COM transactional website.

"In this, the year we celebrate the SAQ's centennial, we are more forward-looking than ever," said Catherine Dagenais, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAQ. "The coming technological upgrade marks an important step in the optimization of our operations and in delivering the experience we want to provide to our customers."

While the upgrade is carried out, customers will not be able to buy products on SAQ.COM and the mobile app. This temporary suspension will run from Tuesday, January 26 to Tuesday, February 2 inclusive. The upgrade will have little impact on the SAQ's store network and SAQ agency stores, all of which will remain open.

"There is never a perfect time for implementing such a massive change," Ms. Dagenais noted. "But this project is essential to our continuing to meet the expectations of our customers and partners. The changes will also affect some of our regular activities. However, we are confident that the transition will go as smoothly as planned and that our systems will be back up and running on Wednesday, February 3.

"Like every organization that implements such a far-reaching technological transformation, we cannot rule out the possibility of a situation that has a significant impact on our day-to-day operations. If additional time is required to complete the upgrade, we will inform our customers and business partners at the earliest possible moment," concluded the SAQ's President and Chief Executive Officer.

SAQ customers have already been informed of the temporary suspension of certain services in a notice published SAQ.COM home page. The announcement includes a link to an FAQ that provides answers to common questions about the operation and its impact. The 1.7 million Inspire member customers have also been informed of the change in their weekly newsletter.

Personalized support for business partners

For the last few months, the SAQ has been assisting all its industry partners to prepare for the changes related to the systems upgrade. The SAQ has been in regular touch to minimize the effects of this major transformation on their communications and transactions with the company. The SAQ thanks all its partners for their cooperation on this major operation as well as all its employees who are involved in implementing the upgrade.

For additional details about the operation, visit https://www.saq.com/en/frequently-asked-questions.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 410 stores and 426 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with more than 35,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 80 countries. In fiscal 2019-2020, the SAQ supported some 300 organizations and events and paid a dividend of $1.226 billion to the Quebec government, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

For more information, visit the SAQ.COM website, follow us on Twitter (@LaSAQ_officiel) or view our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

