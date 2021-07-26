MNP's Digital practice and Digital Embrace join forces to help clients drive competitive advantage and growth

while maximizing the return on their technology investment

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Digital solutions company Digital Embrace will merge with MNP, one of Canada's largest national full-service business advisory firms, effective September 1, 2021. The move enhances Digital Embrace's ability to help its clients succeed while also bolstering a key service area within the MNP Digital practice (Technology and Digital Advisory services), specifically around Microsoft Dynamics 365 including: Case Management, Grants & Funding Management, Registry Management, License Management and Customer Service.

"The needs of Canadian organizations are quickly evolving, especially coming out of a transformational event like the global pandemic. Our goal is to constantly work with our clients to better understand how we can best support them," said Sean Devin, National Leader of MNP's Digital practice. "Business goals remain broadly the same from one decade to the next – if there's one thing we've learned during the pandemic, it's how companies are now more than ever looking for ways to operate more efficiently, engage effectively with customers, and to continue to grow. This merger reflects our commitment to always look for new ways, including the use of new technologies, to help our clients reach their full potential."

Located in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Digital Embrace provides a range of solutions through the D365 platform that allows public sector organization serve their clients through cloud-based solutions.

"We have had the opportunity to work with MNP Digital on some mutual clients in recent months and it was eye opening to see a national firm that shared our values and approach to personal, high-touch client service," said Henry Fong, Senior Managing Partner, Digital Embrace. "We are continually looking at new ways to help our clients achieve their goals. In joining MNP we feel we will be able to add more resources, more specialized expertise, and a wider range of experiences – all of which will help us to provide our clients with even greater value in the future and continue to allow our team members to build rewarding careers."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services. MNP's Digital practice is one of the fastest-growing parts of its business.

"We've continued to expand MNP's services in recent years, focusing on bolstering our resources with diverse skills and experiences to increase the range of problems we are able to help our clients solve," added Devin. "This merger is a strategic move that brings further expertise to our Digital Enterprise offering right across the country, which we believe will help us to bring even greater value to our clients; both now and in the future."

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national full-service business advisory firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation, digital solutions and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and public and private companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

About Digital Embrace

Digital Embrace provides a range of tailored solutions to clients across Canada from its office in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The dedicated team of professionals at Digital Embrace create value for their clients through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform that can be deployed as solutions for Case Management, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an extensible operations platform that allows businesses to serve their customers through cloud-based technology.

To learn more visit www.mnptechnology.ca

SOURCE MNP LLP

For further information: please contact: Nick Greenfield, Vice-president Marketing, MNP, at 403.536.5552 or [email protected]; Henry Fong, Senior Managing Partner, Digital Embrace, at (905)-695-1313 or [email protected]

