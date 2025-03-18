DIGITAL announces new collaborations to boost housing production in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, is advancing 11 solutions to accelerate housing production in British Columbia. These projects are supported under DIGITAL's Housing Growth Innovation (HGI) program, which was launched in November 2023 with a $9 million investment from the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs. The program leverages collaborative innovation across multiple parties to build and deploy scalable, sustainable solutions to grow B.C.'s housing production capacity.

"DIGITAL is excited to announce these investments through our Housing Growth Innovation program that will accelerate the development and deployment of technologies designed to deliver more houses, faster across British Columbia," said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "Working alongside industry, governments and housing community partners, DIGITAL ignites new ideas that support the development and deployment of sustainable, housing solutions for the benefit of all British Columbians."

"We can't continue to use the same tactics and expect different results. We must innovate and improve permit times and speed up construction to achieve our government's goal of delivering more homes for people," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. "We are proud to support DIGITAL, whose vision aligns with ours in speeding up housing production by leveraging digital tools and technologies. I look forward to seeing the transformative impact of these HGI projects that will help unlock more homes for people, faster."

Seven new projects that are part of the second cycle of investments under DIGITAL's HGI program are focused on optimizing supply chain performance and utilizing advanced production technologies to increase housing productivity. These include:

Previously announced in the fall of 2024, projects under the first cycle of investment in DIGITAL's HGI program are currently supporting housing production throughout British Columbia, including:

Interviews with sector leaders and representatives from organizations partnering on projects under the HGI program are available via DIGITAL's recently launched podcast Blueprint for Growth: Innovation in Housing. The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Background

Since 2018, DIGITAL has co-invested $158 million in B.C.-led projects that have spurred a total of $375 million within sectors crucial to the province's economic growth. These sectors include natural resources, health, workforce development, housing and more. In addition to accelerating the commercialization and adoption of technologies supported through DIGITAL-funded projects, small-to-medium enterprises in B.C. that have worked with DIGITAL have gone on to raise over $843 million in follow-on funding.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society. DIGITAL's model of collaborative innovation and co-investment advances the success of Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian-made technologies while also growing a workforce that is skilled to fill the jobs of a growing digital economy.

DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges – better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through the powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world.

For more information, visit digitalsupercluster.ca

SOURCE DIGITAL

