DIGITAL announces co-investments to commercialize Canadian quantum solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, announced new co-investments to support the commercialization and adoption of Canadian quantum technologies. Leveraging investments from Canada's National Quantum Strategy and industry partners, these latest investments support the piloting of quantum solutions in environments where the technologies will be 'put to the test'.

With nearly $5 million of co-investments, DIGITAL is leveraging its experience and the expertise of its Member organizations to advance Canada's leadership in quantum technologies. These investments are set to leverage an additional over $7 million in partner contributions. The new partnerships are part of DIGITAL's ongoing success in supporting the development and commercialization of over 185 products and services, and over 730 IP assets and patents since 2018.

"DIGITAL is advancing life sciences and sustainable natural resource industries through the development and deployment of digital technologies," said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "We're excited to bring together SMEs, technology leaders and customers to grow the potential of Canadian quantum commercialization with these latest investments within sectors that are key to our economic prosperity and security."

"Quantum science is at the leading edge of research and innovation," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "Backed by an investment under the National Quantum Strategy and by industry contributions, DIGITAL, one of Canada's Global Innovation Clusters, is working with key project partners to help translate quantum science and research into commercial innovations that generate economic benefits and support businesses' adoption of made-in-Canada solutions. Projects like these, using quantum technologies to solve industrial and societal challenges, have the potential to transform numerous sectors and improve the lives of Canadians and of people around the world."

The investments support a diverse range of quantum commercialization and adoption within sectors that are key to Canada's economic prosperity and security:

Verge Ag in collaboration with D-Wave, the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI), the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) and Mitacs will aim to model and simulate complex agricultural scenarios at unprecedented scale and speed for real-time decision making by organizations and growers. The project represents the world's first customer-facing, real-world product powered by quantum computing.

Quantum Bridge Technologies in collaboration with Metropolitan Technologies, Thales and the University of Toronto will aim to advance a unique software and hardware cryptography solution built to withstand the capabilities of weaponized quantum computing aimed at critical infrastructure.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies in collaboration with Open Quantum Design (OQD) and Haiqu will aim to enable open-source access for discovering and pioneering new uses for quantum technologies. The project includes development of a full-stack, open-source, quantum computing platform aiming to make quantum computing useful and available to people everywhere.

DIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society.

DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges – better and faster than any single organization can do on its own.

