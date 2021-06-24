Digital animation industry - Breakthrough opens door to better working conditions

MONTRÉAL, June 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The OASIS Animation Workers Union–CSN, which represents the digital animators at Canada's first unionized animation studio, has signed its first-ever collective agreement. The union is affiliated with the Fédération nationale des communications et de la culture-CSN (FNCC-CSN). Its approximately 20 members, based in Montréal, have been unionized since the fall of 2019. Their collective agreement is an important step towards better working conditions in the entire animation industry.

Significant improvements

The contract signed on June 23 includes seniority clauses that ensure better recognition and fairer treatment for animators. "Before we unionized, our seniority wasn't recognized," says union president Tamarind King. " Even if an animator worked at the studio for a long time, there was no assurance that they would be paid a better salary, or called back first from layoffs. Now Oasis is required to respect seniority and take it into account. That's a major change in how the studio operates." The collective agreement also provides for callback rights and better job security.

The union also succeeded in limiting the use of outsourcing. The employer will now have to give its current animators priority before going outside. "We would have liked to gain the assurance that Oasis will prioritize permanent contracts over freelance contract in the future, but it wasn't possible," says King. "But this is a start." As well, the contract calls for the creation of a labour-management committee to resolve issues that arise during its term.

In addition to increasing the accountability of management and giving employees better access to training and feedback, the collective agreement includes significant salary increases. "The starting salary goes up $4 per hour, which is major," notes King. "An animator at the lowest echelon will now make 20$ per hour, and at the highest, $33 per hour. Before, many of our members were being paid far less than was normal at other studios. We're extremely proud of our members for standing together to support the negotiation, and happy that we were able to considerably improve their working conditions."

Breakthrough

For the FNCC-CSN, this breakthrough is a first step in organizing the industry. "We hope this will be the first in a series of unions certified in the animation industry, where working conditions need to be improved," says FNCC–CSN president Pascale St-Onge. "The federation will be able to use its expertise and the terms that have been negotiated at OASIS Animation to support struggles for better conditions by other workers in the industry."

