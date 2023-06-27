Global Innovation Clusters join forces to support commercialization of quantum technologies.

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NGen, the industry-led organization leading Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing and DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, have partnered to launch $30 million in new projects to drive the commercialization of quantum technologies. The clusters will build on Canada's National Quantum Strategy to deliver industry-led commercialization projects that use quantum technologies to solve industrial and societal challenges. The clusters will leverage their cross-country networks to deploy Canada's world-leading R&D leadership to deliver strategic industrial advantages through the use of emerging quantum technologies.

Under the National Quantum Strategy, DIGITAL and NGen will receive $14 million in total to advance the commercialization of products, services and technologies based on advances in quantum science. The clusters aim to leverage the NQS funding to attract more than $30 million in total investments and will focus their projects in three key categories of quantum technologies including:

Quantum Sensors – photonics and transducers, chip-based quantum systems.





Quantum Networks – quantum communications, quantum key distribution, quantum internet.





Quantum Computing – quantum software, cryptography, algorithms, information processing, hybrid applications, hardware, and middleware.

In the coming weeks the clusters will provide more information about the mechanics of the program including priority sectors for applications, a formal call for proposals, timelines for applications and eligibility criteria for projects.

DIGITAL and NGen invite individuals and organizations who would like to receive updates or learn more about the opportunity to sign up for notifications by completing the form at quantumadvantage.ngen.ca.

QUOTES

"Canada's Global Innovation Clusters are driving innovation in our country and across all our industries. Our government is proud to support cutting-edge projects that will drive the commercialization of quantum technologies, shape the future and support a resilient economy, giving our country a competitive edge for decades to come. I look forward to seeing this partnership between the two global innovation hubs, along with their projects, come to fruition as we build a thriving quantum sector."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"At NGen, we believe that the digital transformation in advanced manufacturing will enrich the lives of Canadians with better products, good jobs and economic growth. Quantum will not only offer exponential computing power to drive smart and safe products and processes, but it will also lead the way to a new generation of materials, sensors, and microelectronics that will revolutionize many sectors of industry. Canada is ahead of the curve. NGen is committed to keeping us there."

- Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

"DIGITAL is advancing human health, improving environmental health and building a more inclusive and prosperous Canada through the development and deployment of digital technologies. We are excited to partner with NGen and leverage the expertise and experience of our two organizations to maximize economic opportunities for Canadian industry and real benefits to Canadians."

- Sue Paish, CEO, DIGITAL

"This partnership between NGen and DIGITAL to launch $30 million in new quantum projects is an important step towards the implementation of Canada's National Quantum Strategy. Canada has long been a leader in developing cutting edge technologies, and this initiative is key to reinforcing that leadership with commercial products, services and technologies. Through projects such as these, Canada can obtain competitive and national security advantages with lasting impacts for generations to come."

- Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Co-chair of the Advisory Board for Canada's National Quantum Strategy

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support for workforce development initiatives and business-led innovation projects that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL grows Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and deployment of Canadian made technologies and by working with industry to develop a digitally skilled workforce to positively impact lives across our country. With a focus on health and wellness, advancing environmental health and supporting talent and capacity building initiatives: DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges – better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through a powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, DIGITAL unlocks the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world. Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit www.digitalsupercluster.ca

SOURCE Digital Technology Supercluster

For further information: Media Contact: Sydney Redpath, Director, Communications, DIGITAL, [email protected]