MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Digicast, a Quebec-based technology company specializing in virtual and hybrid broadcasting solutions, today announces the acquisition of Resolve Collaboration, a key player in the industry based in Ontario. This strategic transaction marks a major milestone for Digicast, solidifying its position as a market leader in Canada and paving the way for future expansion into the North American market.

Founded in Montreal in 2006, Digicast has established itself as a benchmark in virtual and hybrid broadcasting solutions. Through its proprietary platforms, icastGo and icastPro, the company provides customized webcasting solutions for business communications, ranging from interactive webinars and large-scale events to general meetings and conferences. By combining expertise in event management, production, and technical support, Digicast helps organizations maximize the impact of their digital communications while ensuring a seamless and professional experience. This approach has enabled the company to build strong relationships with leading businesses and institutions across Canada.

Resolve Collaboration, on the other hand, has been a standout in the industry for over 20 years, offering comprehensive solutions for webcasting, webinars, and live streaming, with personalized technical support for platforms such as Zoom, Teams, and Webex. The company has also specialized in coordinating language services, including simultaneous interpretation, sign language translation, and closed captioning, ensuring smooth and inclusive communication during virtual events.

"This acquisition marks a new chapter in our ambition to become the leader in our industry," says Jonathan Hakim, President and CEO of Digicast. "By integrating Resolve Collaboration's expertise and solutions with our cutting-edge technology and know-how, we are expanding our service offering and strengthening our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers, driving accelerated growth."

"Our alliance is much more than just a geographical expansion. It is the coming together of two teams driven by the same passion for innovation," adds Michael J. Levesque, CEO of Resolve Collaboration. "Together, we are enhancing our expertise and creating new opportunities for our clients, employees, and partners."

At a time when demand for webcasting and hybrid event solutions continues to grow and evolve, this acquisition enables Digicast to consolidate its leadership position while unlocking new growth opportunities in the Canadian and North American markets.

About Digicast

Founded in Montreal in 2006, Digicast is a Canadian leader and pioneer in webcasting and live streaming. With nearly 20 years of innovation and continuous improvement, the company has built a reputation for excellence through the quality of its technical solutions, outstanding customer service, and expertise in managing business events. Digicast is also the only company in its sector to meet the ISO 27001 security standard, allowing it to provide solutions to major organizations that require high cybersecurity standards.

About Resolve Collaboration

Since 2005, Resolve Collaboration has established itself as a key player in digital collaboration, offering advanced solutions for virtual and hybrid events. Based in Toronto, the company provides webcasting, simultaneous interpretation, and technical management services, ensuring interactive, inclusive, and high-quality experiences. Through its expertise and passion for innovation, Resolve Collaboration helps its clients optimize their digital communications by delivering more engaging and inclusive virtual events.

