Digicast is the first ISO 27001 certified webcasting company in Canada

MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Digicast is proud to announce that it has obtained ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system.

This certification issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) confirms that Digicast meets this international standard for information security, and ensures the sound management of customer data. The ISO 27001 certification includes 114 checkpoints and is recognized worldwide.

"Attaining the ISO 27001 certification places us alongside leading global corporations! This truly demonstrates our dedication across all aspects. Upholding information security is a core principle within our company values," explains Jonathan Hakim, founder and president of the Montreal-based company.

A commitment to its customers and partners

For Digicast's customers, ISO 27001 certification is a guarantee of the quality and security of the services offered. It involves continuous monitoring of information security management processes and regular audits to ensure that security measures comply with the international standard. Luciano Pietrantonio, Head of IT Operations at Digicast, said, "Our customers can have peace of mind knowing that our team is highly skilled in data and risk management. We are prepared to handle any situation. "

Digicast's innovation continues

Achieving this prized certification is the latest of Digicast's groundbreaking accomplishments. Just one year ago, the company unveiled the result of an investment of over $3 million in its offices, studios and network infrastructure. Digicast continues to grow and share its expertise from coast to coast.

About Digicast

With tens of thousands of digital and hybrid events under its belt, Digicast is the Canadian leader in the webcasting and event industry.

''At Digicast, we specialize in delivering customized webcasting solutions that empower organizations to communicate with their audience in new and innovative ways. Whether it's virtual, hybrid, or in-person, we work closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and offer tailored solutions that deliver exceptional results. Our experienced team is dedicated to providing a reliable, secure, and stress-free broadcasting experience that delivers on our commitment to excellence. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on creativity and innovation, we aim to transform the way organizations communicate and connect with their audience.''

SOURCE Digicast

For further information: Marie-Luc Beaudin, Business Development Digicast, Cell: 514-238-0627, [email protected]