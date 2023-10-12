difuze continues to grow with the financial support from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - difuze, Canada's largest provider of finishing, localization, accessibility, and media services to the Canadian and international industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Toronto-based WANTED!, a sound post-production studio which offers recording, editing, mixing and localization services to the Toronto production market.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ supported the transaction by investing in difuze. With more than 3,700 portfolio companies, the Fonds is one of the most important institutional investors in Québec-based small and medium enterprises. The institution will support difuze's growth as a solid financial partner committed to the long-term viability of the company.

Launched in 2001, WANTED! benefits from a strong reputation for its talented staff, high-end studios, and outstanding customer service. By combining WANTED!'s local presence and expertise with difuze's broad array of content services, both companies will expand capabilities for clients.

"With this new partnership, difuze will leverage WANTED!'s strong presence in Toronto to solidify the connection with our Ontario-based clients. Ultimately, this acquisition reinforces our leadership position in the Canadian audiovisual industry", adds François Deschamps, President of difuze. "We are happy to count on the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's support, an investor with a long-term vision for our company. Its financial support allows difuze to continue serving both Canadian and international content producers and distributors."

"By combining our strengths with difuze's, WANTED! will be in a position to offer clients more resources to support their growth," indicated WANTED!'s President, John deNottbeck.

"The growth of Québec-based companies in the cultural sector includes making strategic acquisitions to reinforce their market position. The Fonds de solidarité FTQ's investment in difuze is also an investment in the growth of a company that stands out from the competition thanks to unique talent, cutting-edge proprietary technology, and deep knowledge of the industry", added Daniel Hinse, Vice-President for Private Equity and Impact Investing – Entertainment and Consumer Goods, at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

About difuze

Founded in 2018, difuze has over 250 employees across its offices in Montréal and Toronto. The company provides clients with a complete service offering, supported by a robust infrastructure, cutting-edge proprietary technologies (difuzego, difuzevox, difuzedub) and an experienced team. According to slator.com, difuze is among the industry top 100 companies worldwide.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A source of pride for Quebecers, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ fulfills its mission thanks to a unique business model created 40 years ago. Since its inception, the Fonds has rallied Quebecers, collecting, and channeling the retirement savings of its 765,721 shareholders-savers into investments that help drive the Québec economy.

With net assets of $18.4 billion as of May 31, 2023, the Fonds supports more than 3,700 companies through venture and development capital investments underpinned by the conviction that impact is created as much by financial as social returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

SOURCE difuze

