Ms. Cooper was formerly President and CEO of GE Capital's Commercial Distribution business and an officer of GE Company. She also led the GE Capital Equipment Finance and Franchise Finance businesses and previously held senior roles in Franchise Finance, Real Estate and Consumer Finance at GE. Ms. Cooper currently serves as a Board Member and Risk Oversight and Capital Committee Chair at BMO's U.S. subsidiary, BMO Financial Corp.; Board Member at BMO Bank N.A.; and Board Member and Risk Committee Chair at StoneX Group. Ms. Cooper holds a B.A. in Business and an M.B.A. from Baker University.

Mr. McManus is the Executive Chair of Polycor Inc., a global leader in the natural stone industry. Prior to that, he served as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select after many years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones. Mr. McManus currently serves as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at Metro Inc. Mr. McManus holds a B.A. from McGill University and an M.B.A. from Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

