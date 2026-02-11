BMO CEO Darryl White's opening remarks on Feb. 23 will be live-streamed

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Celebrating thirty-five years this year, BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference brings together senior leaders, global investors, policymakers, and analysts for three days of strategic insights and industry‑defining conversations. Spanning four decades, this conference has become one of the world's leading forums for dialogue on mining, metals, and the critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

"As a trusted advisor to the metals and mining industry for over a hundred years, BMO is proud to be hosting the 35th edition of our Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference," said Alan Tannenbaum, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "This is one of the highlights of our year, and it's never been more important for us to bring leaders together and engage with our clients from around the world to talk about the issues and developments that impact them."

Key themes will include the impact of global events on commodities and capital markets and the evolution of the sector, including the U.S. government's critical minerals strategy, AI and copper, and the future of responsible mining.

Where: Hollywood, Florida

When: February 22 – 25, 2026

Some presentations will be live-streamed, including BMO CEO Darryl White's opening remarks on Feb. 23.

"As one of the world's leading banks supporting the mining industry, our priority is to provide exceptional service and integrated, innovative solutions to help our clients thrive and grow as the industry continues to evolve. The team is very excited to come together with the best in the industry on this anniversary year," said Ilan Bahar, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"Every year our global metals and mining team looks forward to this conference and this time to connect with our clients and focus our industry. For this milestone year we have an especially exciting lineup of speakers, panels, and presentations," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Together with keynote presentations and panels of industry leaders, there will be presentations from the CEOs of many companies at the conference including:

Agnico Eagle Mines

Alcoa

Anglo American

AngloGold Ashanti

Antofagasta

B2Gold

BHP

BMO Financial Group

Boliden AB

Cleveland Cliffs

CMOC Group

Codelco

Coeur Mining

Eldorado Gold

Equinox Gold

First Majestic Silver

First Quantum Minerals

Franco Nevada

Freeport McMoRan

Fresnillo

G Mining Ventures

Ganfeng Lithium

Glencore

Gold Fields

Harmony Gold

Hecla Mining

Hudbay Minerals

IAMGOLD

IGO Limited

Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Mines

Kinross Gold

Lundin Gold

Lundin Mining

Newmont

Norsk Hydro

Nutrien

OR Royalties

Pan American Silver

Rio Tinto

Royal Gold

Sibanye Stillwater

Steel Dynamics

Teck Resources

Triple Flag Precious Metals

Vale Base Metals

Vale S.A.

Wheaton Precious Metals

For more information about the BMO Metals and Mining team: Global Metals & Mining

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

