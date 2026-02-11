TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced its participation as a partner bank for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group.

BMO's participation supports the development of the DSRB – a proposed multilateral financial institution focused on providing financing mechanisms for defence, security, and infrastructure projects for NATO members and allied nations.

"As the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community, we're proud to support efforts like the DSRB Development Group that will strengthen Canadian and Allied defence and security sectors," said Carrie Cook, Global Head of Investment & Corporate Banking, BMO. "We look forward to joining with the DSRB Development Group and other partners to strengthen the industries that support military personnel around the world."

"We're pleased to welcome BMO as a partner," said Kevin Reed, President and COO of the DSRB Development Group. "BMO's participation supports the collaborative efforts of financial institutions toward the establishment of the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, including market-based financing mechanisms that can support defence, security, and resilience across allied nations."

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Web: www.bmo.com X: @BMOmedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Relations Contact: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996