DIAMOND GAME--A POLLARD BANKNOTE COMPANY--AWARDED THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE MISSOURI LOTTERY

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Diamond Game, has been awarded a contract with the Missouri Lottery ("the Lottery") for Pull-Tabs dispensers following a competitive bid process. The initial three-year contract term commences October 1, 2023, and includes the option to extend for three additional one-year periods.

Diamond Game and the Missouri Lottery first entered into an agreement for these dispensers in 2013 as part of a one-year pilot program. Since then, Diamond Game has served as the sole supplier for the Lottery's Pull-Tabs program, having been awarded additional contracts and all available extensions.

"We're pleased to be signing a new contract with Diamond Game and continuing to support our retailers," said Lester Elder, Director, Missouri Lottery. "Missouri's fraternal organizations have benefited tremendously since the Pull-Tabs program launched, and we're delighted to keep supporting their efforts."

"We're excited to be extending our decade-long relationship with the Missouri Lottery, and we look forward to working with its team to advance its goals," said Bill Breslo, President, Diamond Game. "We're proud that our product supports education in Missouri and bolsters the positive contributions veteran and fraternal non-profit retailers make in their communities."

Established in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has contributed more than $7.5 billion to the state of Missouri and public education. Yearly Lottery contributions comprise approximately four percent of the state's public education funding, a responsibility shared by local, state, and federal governments.

About Diamond Game

Diamond Game, a Pollard Banknote company, designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for various public gaming and charity gaming markets. With over 25 years of experience, Diamond Game has built a reputation for innovative products and services, offering a suite of products that delivers on the promise of generating new retail channels and more money for good causes. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and service facilities in Jefferson City, Missouri; Mentor, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; and Hamilton, Ontario. For more information on Diamond Game, visit www.diamondgame.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

