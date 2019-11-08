Dialogue's Clinical Decision Support Technology Earns CE Mark Approval

Company announces upcoming launch in Europe

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's leading virtual care company, today announced it has achieved European Union Class 1 CE marking for its Clinical Decision Support Technology Medical Device. This recognition for its cutting-edge technology powered by Artificial Intelligence is the first step before a planned international expansion in Europe.

"This is a great step forward for Dialogue only made possible by the close collaboration of our cross-functional medical and technology teams. I am proud to be exporting our Canadian technology to improve the way quality care is delivered all over the world." - Cherif Habib, Co-founder and CEO, Dialogue

"The use of AI in healthcare supports medical professionals to better respond to patients' needs. As the only Canadian virtual care company to have developed and to use this technology, I am extremely hopeful for this innovation to continue improving access to care within our virtual clinic, but also in other environments such as emergency rooms around the world." - Dr. Julien Martel, Chief Medical Officer, Dialogue

Quick facts

The purpose of Dialogue Intake is to reduce the time required to triage patients in emergencies and increase quality doctor-patient consultation time;

Dialogue Intake is the product that integrates AI-powered decision-support technology;

Dialogue Intake is used in the triage process of patients in the Dialogue virtual clinic, operating under a human-in-the-loop model which ensures there is always a medical professional in the background monitoring the triage;

Dialogue Intake is also currently piloted at Montreal CHUM Hospital and soon in other leading European hospitals;

AI is an important asset to reduce human bias when medical professionals triage patients in emergency rooms;

CE Class I for Medical Devices is a certification mark required by the European Union's Regulation 2017/745 (MDR) and 93/42/EEC directive, certifying that Dialogue Clinical Decision Support Technology is developed according to EU guidelines and legal requirements;

Dialogue is SOC2 compliant since March 2018, which means that appropriate controls are in place to ensure the security of the systems used to manage customer data.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is a virtual platform offering integrated health care services for employers to keep their employees happy, healthy, and performing at their highest potential. A full range of health professionals (nurses, physicians and allied health practitioners) are available at the click of a button via mobile phone or computer to help employees optimize their work-life balance. To learn more, visit dialogue.co, follow us on Twitter or visit our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

