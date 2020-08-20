Canadian virtual care leader builds on healthcare technology expertise with new support and services for Canadian employees

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian virtual care leader Dialogue is expanding its healthcare services with an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to better respond to the needs of employers and their teams across the country.

Dialogue's new mobile-first EAP solution will help members avoid lengthy calls and transfers, impersonal care and unhelpful resource directories, by connecting them with the right professional quickly through an easy-to-use app, and will be integrated directly into Dialogue's leading virtual care service. Employees will receive quick virtual access to practitioners across multiple disciplines including mental health, financial services, legal, career counselling, and crisis management. Users receive full-continuity of service, creating a more personalized experience with follow-ups after each consultation.

Dialogue is building upon its proprietary technology to improve the EAP experience for members, with a focus on providing quick access to a virtual multidisciplinary team of professionals and full continuity of service, driving real and measurable outcomes for employers across Canada.

"As health and wellness continues to be a top priority for organizations, it's critical that we simplify access to important tools like Employee Assistance Programs and make it as easy as possible for people to get the support they need, as soon as they need it," says Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, Chief Operating Officer, Dialogue. "We're building a one-stop-shop solution that breaks down the barriers of current care models and empowers people to take control of their health."

EAPs are funded by employers and provide workers with free and confidential short-term support services, including assessments and counselling to help manage both personal and work-related challenges. While the demand for EAPs has increased as more Canadians struggle with the mental and physical effects of the pandemic, navigating these legacy services can be a process-heavy and time-consuming effort, creating barriers for people who are in immediate need of help. Wait-times to seek help with current solutions are notoriously long thus reducing their effectiveness.

Developed in partnership with existing clients and leading Canadian organizations, the Dialogue EAP platform will launch in the fall of 2020 and will be offered on a 'per employee, per month' basis starting with existing clients before its full commercial launch. For organizations interested in Dialogue's innovative EAP services, visit https://pages.dialogue.co/en/eap/ to register to learn more and for introductory pricing opportunities.

