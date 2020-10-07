Transaction addresses increasing demands for EAP services, accelerating Dialogue's market leadership across Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian virtual care leader Dialogue announced the acquisition of renowned Canadian workplace health and wellness service provider Optima Global Health . The transaction is part of Dialogue's accelerated growth strategy, building on its proprietary healthcare technology to address increasing demands for health and wellness services for employers and their teams across the country.

Founded in 1993, Optima Global Health is a leading Canadian provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), vocational rehabilitation and disability management services, with a network of more than 3,000 multi-disciplinary practitioners across the country and more than two million members. The combination of Dialogue's innovative EAP offering combined with Optima's 27 years of experience in the field makes it the perfect combination for Canadians to receive the quality experience they deserve.

This year has seen exponential growth in the telemedicine industry, representing an estimated $2 billion market in Canada. The Optima Global Health acquisition represents another step in expanding Dialogue's market leadership and establishes its virtual care platform as a fully-integrated health and wellness platform for Canadian organizations.

"Tapping into Optima's established expertise and leadership is critical to the success of our expansion into Canada's promising EAP market," said Cherif Habib, Co-Founder and CEO, Dialogue. "This acquisition places Dialogue among the top EAP providers in the country and puts us in a position to introduce our innovative technology to millions of new users."

EAPs are funded by employers and provide workers with free and confidential short-term support services, including assessments and counselling to help manage both personal and work-related challenges. With more Canadians feeling the physical and mental impacts of the global pandemic, Dialogue recently announced its intention to transform the EAP experience, with a focus on providing quicker access to virtual multidisciplinary teams of professionals and full continuity of service.

"Optima has always been at the forefront of integrated health and wellness services, and we believe this acquisition is the ultimate way for us to elevate our innovation while continuing to offer the best service to our members," said François Laflamme, President, Optima Global Health. "We're excited about Dialogue's commitment to modernizing EAPs and the opportunity to continue our mission to provide a more streamlined physical and psychological wellness experience for more Canadians."

In early 2020, Dialogue closed on the acquisition of German Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) services company ARGUMED Consulting Group GmbH , laying the foundation for expansion in European markets. Since its inception, Dialogue has achieved significant operational and technical milestones while securing financial backing from top tier investors. In 2020, Dialogue added hundreds of new employees in 100 days to meet increasing demands for virtual care services in the wake of the global pandemic.

About Dialogue Technologies Inc.

Dialogue is the leading Canadian virtual care provider pioneering online healthcare services dedicated exclusively to organizations who wish to improve the health and well-being of their members and families. Dialogue's innovative and convenient health and wellness platform provides access to a variety of quality services including primary care, mental health and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) resources to millions of Canadians, offering a multidisciplinary approach and continuity of care.

About Optima Global Health

Founded in 1993, Optima Global Health is known for its flagship integrated workplace health and wellness approach. Optima's innovative programs and services help companies reduce their absenteeism-related costs and improve the health of their employees and their organization.

Through their specialization in prevention, intervention and postvention, Optima helps workers in all fields maintain or recover their health, both physical and psychological.

Optima's integrated expertise helps them act efficiently at all levels: awareness and training, employee assistance program (EAP), manager support, disability management, disability support, early intervention, rehabilitation, healthy lifestyle habit integration, etc.

SOURCE Dialogue Technologies Inc.

For further information: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director of Public and Government Relations, [email protected]│613-806-0671

Related Links

https://www.dialogue.co/

