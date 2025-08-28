Diageo workers fight job loss as closure of Crown Royal facility announced

AMHERSTBURG, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at the Diageo plant in Amherstburg, Ont. are prepared to fight to save the 170 union jobs following the company's shock decision to close the Crown Royal bottling facility in February 2026.

"Diageo did not have the decency or dignity to talk to the union or its members prior to announcing this closure publicly, knowing how unpopular this decision will be in the region, in a province that continues to boycott American liquor, and in a country determined to protect jobs here at home," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This company will be talking to Unifor and to these workers—the easy way, or the hard way."

News of the closure broke on the day delegates to Unifor's 5th Constitutional Convention will rally to Protect Canadian Jobs in Vancouver, B.C., reinforcing the union's commitment to pushing for industry and government action to invest in Canadians.

"This isn't just about the 170 union jobs at the plant, this is about the families, our community and our country. It's about how we put our elbows up to protect Canadian jobs," said Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo. "This facility is the largest employer in Amherstburg and the heart and soul of the community. The decision to close the plant makes no sense and shows no loyalty to Canadian workers."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491.