Dhis Bulshada (Build Our Community) - A Celebration of Somali Culture and Arts at Nuit Blanche Toronto on September 23, 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation along with its partners Northcrest Development, Justice Fund and Union Station have put together the marquee exhibition of "Dhis Bulshada" as part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2023. "Dhis Bulshada", meaning Build Our Community, is a curated show of unique Somali art and artifacts that will transport audiences on a journey through time, exploring the profound influence of Somali language, culture, art, and music on the vibrant city of Toronto. This groundbreaking exhibition will tell a fascinating story of Somali people as Black Canadians through ancient artifacts from Africa dating back 200 years and will also highlight novel present-day artistry from Toronto Somali artists whose art showcases their identities as Somalis and their upbringings in Toronto.

Zakaria Abdulle, Chair of the Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation said "visitors will have the opportunity to experience an immersive display that seamlessly blends past and present, allowing them to appreciate the rich history and contemporary influence of Somali culture in the city. From traditional clothing to modern-day paintings, photographs, and music, the exhibit offers something for everyone". Audiences can expect stunning visuals, including intricate designs, contemporary art, bold colours, and evocative soundscapes that transport them to another world at Union Station, a central hub for people in Canada. "Union is proud to host this project as one of our many year-round exhibitions that we program to make Union Station an arts and cultural hub," said Syma Shah, Executive Director of Programming and Events at Union Station, "Our programming vision celebrates creativity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, and projects like this help us achieve our goal to strengthen the connection between public art and civic engagement and ultimately create connectedness amongst our communities."

Whether you're a lover of art, history, or culture, this visionary exhibit is a must-see for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the role that Somali culture, one of the largest Black and African populations in Canada, has played in shaping the City of Toronto and to appreciate the beauty of what makes Toronto a vibrant global cultural hub. "Art has the power of enriching physical spaces and ensuring that cities become thriving places where people can find belonging and inspiration. The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation is an organization that provides valuable services and programs to the Somali community and beyond, and we're proud to support their mission," says Derek Goring, Chief Executive Officer at Northcrest Developments, who is leading the transformation of the 370-acre Downsview Airport Lands, one of the largest redevelopments of its kind in North America.

"Dhis Bulshada" will take place at Union Station as part of Nuit Blanche Toronto starting on September 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. This is the first showcase of Somali arts and culture in Toronto. Join the team of dynamic artists, cultural curators and the Somali Center for Culture and Recreation as they share over 40 years of advocacy in one night. Immerse yourself in Somali culture and history through art, photos, artifacts, and music and explore the themes of identity, belonging, resilience, and the intricate journey of navigating challenges and triumphs.

The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation is a community-led initiative that seeks to address the social purpose infrastructure needs of Toronto's Somali community, one of the largest Black communities in Canada. The Somali Centre for Culture and Recreation is in the process of building a beautiful, multi-purpose, high quality, functional and sustainable community space in Toronto that is a focal point for Somali creativity, community work, recreation, and for archiving Somali culture and heritage in Canada.

Northcrest Developments is leading the master planning and redevelopment of the 370 -acre Downsview Airport Lands. The project is one of the largest mixed-use developments in North America and will be carried out over the course of 30 years, working closely with local communities, Indigenous Peoples and a diverse set of stakeholders. Northcrest is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments"), one of Canada's largest pension fund managers. PSP bought the 370-acre site from Bombardier Aerospace in 2018.

At Union everything – food, shopping and events – is considered programming. From national brands to independent start-ups, acclaimed artists to emerging talent, locals to tourists – Union is where Toronto happens. Union is a fluid stage for Toronto's most imaginative combinations of culinary, cultural and retail offerings. Union Station has a multidisciplinary programming vision that offers free public events showcasing the best of Toronto for tourists and locals to create a destination where all are welcome.

