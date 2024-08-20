Introducing YZD: Northcrest Developments unveils new name for the former Downsview Airport lands

Opened in 1929, the Downsview Airport lands have been a symbol of aerospace innovation for Toronto. Now, the site is ready to enter its next chapter, drawing on the past to inspire its new name: YZD.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Northcrest Developments has announced YZD as the new name for the series of connected communities it is building on the 370-acre site formerly known as the Downsview Airport lands.

Under Northcrest's leadership, the former airport will be transformed into seven new neighbourhoods over the next 30 years. Set to welcome more than 55,000 residents, YZD will include more than 28 million sq. ft. of residential space, seven million sq. ft. of commercial and cultural spaces, and nearly 74 acres of parks, green and open spaces including a reimagined two-kilometre Runway. Each neighbourhood will have its own distinct character, yet will share amenities, public spaces and community infrastructure and will all prioritize walkability, transit connectivity and sustainable design. Altogether, this award-winning vision will create a global model for a resilient, vibrant, and livable city-within-a-city.

In recent months, Toronto City Council unanimously approved a new Secondary Plan for the Downsview area and Bombardier moved their manufacturing operations to Pearson Airport, setting the stage for one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in North America.

Honoring the site's legacy of aerospace innovation and excellence, Northcrest selected the name YZD after careful consideration of various options. This name pays tribute to the site's roots, as it was the call sign code of the former Downsview Airport.

"With these exciting milestones achieved, now's the perfect moment to give the site a new identity. YZD was a name our team kept coming back to; it perfectly represents a new chapter in the storied legacy of the Downsview Airport," says Derek Goring, CEO at Northcrest. "As a once-in-a-lifetime city-building opportunity in North America, we recognize the power of a name to shape an international destination. As we move ahead, we're eager to see this site evolve into a lively place for living, gathering, culture and work."

The logo and brand colours for YZD were designed to become iconic markers in Toronto. Inspired by airport stenciling, the logo features vivid shades of blue, reminiscent of bright blue skies. The Z features a diagonal graphic element in its centre that symbolizes the heart of the site: The Runway, which will be reimagined into a pedestrian street and dynamic community space. This visual element, at a 54° angle, demonstrates momentum upwards, connoting exploration, innovation and possibility.

"For several years, we've been working closely with local community members and stakeholders from across the region to understand what types of activations, infrastructure and economic opportunities they want to see – both in the interim and in the future permanent state. This input has been critical in shaping a brand that not only honours the site's legacy but also resonates with the broader community. Ultimately, we hope this brand is seen as a celebration of both the site and Toronto," says Chris Eby, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Public Affairs at Northcrest.

The new name and branding were unveiled this past weekend at Northcrest's annual event, Play on the Runway. While this year's event was unfortunately cut short due to severe thunderstorms, this annual event remains one of Northcrest's marquee programs, encapsulating Northcrest's vision for the site, and consistently welcoming thousands of community members, families, artists and creators to bike, dance, roll and play on the two-kilometre Runway and taxiway. Northcrest plans on featuring more events like Play on the Runway next year.

To mark the celebration of the name, Northcrest commissioned a massive custom logo painted on the Runway and a three-dimensional steel art installation where attendees added coloured ribbons to personalize and bring the artwork to life. Highlights of this year's Play on the Runway included: The Toronto Kite Fliers who showcased large-scale kites, turning the sky into a colourful mosaic; family-friendly entertainment that featured a stunt show with cat and dog celebrities; various human-powered vehicles and a special giveaway of hundreds of bright YZD kites.

Play on the Runway is part of Northcrest's larger Meanwhile Use strategy, which has welcomed tens of thousands of local community members and visitors to YZD over the past several years, injecting new life, colour and imagination to the former airport as it transforms into Toronto's newest cultural destination. Past activations and events include: Tee Up Downsview, a fusion of public art and mini-golf; Hangar Skate, a free ice-skating experience; and Runway Reels, a free drive-in movie and drag show experience on the Runway.

Northcrest continues to activate YZD, offering unique and exciting spaces for gathering and exploration. Public art displays and diverse events at YZD celebrate its current and future potential. The unique airport infrastructure offers the opportunity for one-of-a-kind experiences at YZD.

"YZD has all the right ingredients to become a truly inspiring place full of possibilities for community and creative expression," says Eby. "It's been so gratifying to see people engage with this historically closed-off site in new and exciting ways. We're eager to unveil more of our upcoming programming and plans that will appeal to all ages and interests."

What's next at YZD

Following the unanimous approval of Northcrest's plans for YZD by Toronto City Council in May, the first neighbourhood, known as The Hangar District, is under planning review already. Further neighbourhoods will unfold over the next 30 years.

This fall, Northcrest is set to unveil the new Experience Centre and Plaza at 34 Hanover Road at YZD, which will serve as a much-needed community hub and programming space.

To learn more about YZD, please visit: https://www.yzd.ca/ and follow YZD on Instagram: @yzdtoronto

YZD is the transformation of the 370-acre former Downsview Airport lands, led by Toronto-based Northcrest Developments. This project will create one of the largest mixed-use development opportunities in North America. Over the next 30 years, these lands will be transformed into seven vibrant new neighbourhoods, welcoming over 55,000 residents and featuring over 28 million sq. ft. of residential space, seven million sq. ft. of commercial and cultural spaces, and nearly 74 acres of parks, green and open spaces, including a reimagined two-kilometre Runway. Informed by extensive feedback from thousands of local and city-wide stakeholders, YZD is set to become an international destination. To learn more about YZD, please visit: www.yzd.ca and follow YZD on Instagram: @yzdtoronto

Northcrest Developments, a Toronto-based real estate developer and wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP"), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, is leading the planning and redevelopment of the 370-acre YZD (formerly Downsview Airport lands) in Toronto, Canada. YZD represents a transformative vision for urban living, integrating sustainability, culture, and community engagement. As the lead developer, Northcrest is collaborating closely with local communities, Indigenous Peoples, and a diverse range of stakeholders and partners to reimagine this iconic site. Over the coming decades, they'll create vibrant, inclusive neighbourhoods interconnected by a two-kilometre pedestrian street – the reimagined former Runway. This initiative underscores Northcrest's commitment to setting a new benchmark in sustainable, equitable urban development. To learn more about Northcrest, please visit: https://www.northcrestdev.ca/ and follow Northcrest on LinkedIn: @northcrestdev

