DGTL Holdings Virtually Opens The Market

DGTL acquires, funds, accelerates and optimizes a diversified portfolio of disruptive Marketing & Advertising Technologies (Martech/Adtech) companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing ) specializes in incubating fully commercialized and high margin enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology companies via creative and efficient investment, M&A or technology licensing structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is proud to announce the Company's first successful AI-Adtech acquisition of #Hashoff LLC.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the television operations centre (TOC) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: John Belfontaine, [email protected], 1 (604) 671-8115