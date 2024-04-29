Farm Credit Canada's Dairy Sustainability Incentive Program returns with support from Dairy Farmers of Canada and Starbucks to reward the sustainability successes of farmers

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Starbucks Canada (Starbucks) have launched today a new collaborative effort to help advance sustainability in the dairy sector. Starbucks has committed $500,000 to support dairy sustainability-focused projects over the course of this year, rewarding the continued efforts of Canadian dairy farmers on their path to net zero.

The partnership includes three exciting projects, the first of which is already underway for 2024 in collaboration with Farm Credit Canada (FCC) and Lactanet for FCC's Dairy Sustainability Incentive Program. This program rewards farmers who are successfully adopting environmental best management practices and encourages continued sustainable farming by granting annual incentives of up to $2,000 to FCC customers who meet select criteria. As part of its partnership with DFC and overall investment for the year, Starbucks will provide additional funding to the FCC program in two new categories, Top Achieving and Most Improved, further recognizing the sustainability successes of Canadian dairy farmers.

"The support of Starbucks will help recognize more farmers' commitment to environmental management and show Canadians that sustainability begins with the people producing their food," said David Wiens, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "When farmers set out to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, we knew we would not go it alone. DFC welcomes Starbucks as they join us on this leg of the journey."

Dairy is an integral part of the Starbucks menu, and supporting the long-term health of the Canadian dairy sector is one of the latest efforts in the company's global commitment to a resource-positive future – giving more than it takes from the planet by reducing the company's carbon emissions, water usage and landfill waste by 50% by 2030. This collaboration with DFC builds on both organizations' strong record of supporting sustainability, as Canadian milk production continues to have one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.

"At Starbucks, we are committed to working alongside others to help our communities thrive and protect the planet. As a company that relies on the dairy sector every day, we have a responsibility to innovate and collaborate to source dairy responsibly and sustainably," said Lori Digulla, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Starbucks Canada. "With DFC, we hope to combine the best knowledge and resources together to help the farmer community in Canada and ensure a sustainable future of dairy for all."

"At FCC, bringing the industry together for an opportunity like this is a key part of how we are supporting a strong and sustainable future for Canadian agriculture and food," said Curtis Grainger, FCC Director of Sustainability Programs. "Starbucks' commitment to FCC's Dairy Sustainability Incentive Program is a great example of partnerships supporting the valuable work of Canadian dairy farmers."

Farmer applications are scheduled to reopen for the Sustainability Incentive Program on May 21, 2024. For more information, please visit fcc.ca/sustainabilityprograms.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

ABOUT STARBUCKS CANADA

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Starbucks opened its first location outside of the US in Vancouver, B.C. in 1987 and today is home to more than 1,400 stores and employs more than 23,000 Canadian partners (employees). Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.ca or starbucks.ca.

ABOUT FARM CREDIT CANADA

FCC is Canada's leading agriculture and food lender, dedicated to the industry that feeds the world. FCC employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food by providing flexible financing, AgExpert business management software, information and knowledge. FCC provides a complement of expertise and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of food businesses. As a financial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca .

ABOUT LACTANET CANADA

Lactanet is the leading dairy herd improvement organization responsible for milk recording, genetic evaluations, knowledge transfer and dairy cattle traceability. As a farmer-run organization serving all Canadian dairy producers, Lactanet provides the dairy industry with products and services to help manage their dairy operation for maximum efficiency and profitability.

