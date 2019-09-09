Dexcom G6® CGM System Now Available In Canada

"We are thrilled to offer the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System to Canadians and are proud of this innovative technology that enables more effective diabetes management," said Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada, Inc. "The Dexcom G6 not only frees people with diabetes from the burden of fingersticks, but also offers real-time alerts and other features that can help people make more informed decisions for their daily diabetes management. This product changes people's lives."

The Dexcom G6 is now available and builds upon the core attributes of the Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM technology platform, while introducing new features that empower users to take control of their diabetes:

Elimination of fingersticks for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions*

Continuous glucose readings sent automatically using Bluetooth technology to any compatible smart device†, or to a Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals

Customizable alerts and alarms, including a new Urgent Low Soon alert which can warn users up to 20 minutes in advance of an urgent hypoglycemic event, so they can take steps to prevent it

Real-time data sharing with the Dexcom G6 app, allowing the user to share their glucose data with up to five followers to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind

10-day sensor allowing for longer wear (3 days longer than the previous generation Dexcom CGM)

A slimmer transmitter with a lower profile for more discreet wear ability

An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion simple with the touch of a button

A newly designed receiver with a touchscreen display (optional display device)

New sensor membrane that enables acetaminophen use without any effect on glucose readingsǂ

"It is an exciting time for diabetes management, as new advancements in diabetes monitoring technology allow patients to move away from the traditional fingerstick blood glucose monitoring to continuous blood glucose monitoring" said Dr. Rémi Rabasa-Lhoret, Endocrinologist & Director of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute Diabetes Clinic. "Rather than multiple daily checks, patients can now have access to real-time detailed blood glucose profiles with alarms, allowing them to prevent and treat both low and high blood glucose levels - enabling easier and more informed therapeutic decisions. These devices are key to achieve recommended therapeutic goals more safely and easily. The Dexcom G6 is another advancement for glucose monitoring - allowing 10 days of wireless glucose monitoring without fingersticks, using an accurate, small and easy to use device."

In Canada, both current and new CGM users can now purchase a Dexcom G6 CGM starter kit at the Dexcom Store online at www.dexcom.com.

More information on Dexcom G6 can be found at www.dexcom.com.

About Dexcom G6

The Dexcom G6 is a stand-alone CGM system for people with diabetes who use insulin – who administer insulin either with multiple daily injections or an insulin pump. With the Dexcom G6, the sensor is worn separately from an insulin pump and is inserted under the skin to measure the level of glucose in the interstitial fluid (fluid in the tissue). The sensor is disposable and should be changed every 10 days.

About CGM

CGM devices are considered the most significant breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years1 and Dexcom has been a leader of those innovations. Type 1 diabetes affects nearly 300,000 Canadians2. The traditional standard-of-care for glucose monitoring has been a fingerstick meter, which is painful as some patients needed to test their blood up to 12 times a day. CGM is important because, in addition to providing the glucose level, it provides the direction and rate of glucose change at a glance and alerts users when glucose levels are too low or too high. People with diabetes who take insulin must monitor their blood glucose levels frequently to manage their condition. Uncontrolled glucose can cause serious health complications and even death3,4. To learn more about CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

About Dexcom, Inc.

*If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions. †To view a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility ǂ G6 readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000mg every six hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

