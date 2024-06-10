Devmont's Art Auction Raises Over $650,000 in Support of Multicaf Fundraiser

MONTREAL, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Devmont, a leading Montreal-based real estate development company, proudly announces the success of the second edition of its charity event in collaboration with Multicaf. The art auction, held at the Hilton Garden Inn on May the 27th, exceeded all expectations by raising over $650,000 to support Multicaf's noble cause.

Multicaf, an organization dedicated to providing assistance and support to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Montreal, received a tremendous boost from the generosity of Devmont and the attendees of the art auction.

The event, hosted by Natasha Gargiulo, showcased a diverse collection of paintings generously donated by renowned artists: Carmelo Blandino, Kevin Ledo, Melissa Del Pinto and Kristen McCrea. Attendees had the opportunity to bid on the artworks, with all proceeds going directly to Multicaf's initiatives. Finaly, the night closed with an opportunity to share a good laugh by attending a Sugar Sammy show.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Multicaf for this incredible event," said Sam Scalia, President at Devmont. "The outpouring of support from the community and the success of the auction truly exemplify the power of this community and motivates us to keep going."

The funds raised will enable Multicaf to provide vital assistance to those in need within the Montreal community. From food distribution programs to educational workshops, Multicaf's initiatives play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity and promoting social inclusion.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Devmont, the participating artists, Kevin, Carmelo, Melissa and Kristen, and everyone who contributed to the success of this event," said Jean-Sébastien Patrice, General Manager at Multicaf. "The funds raised will allow us to continue our mission of supporting individuals and families in building a brighter future."

Devmont remains committed to giving back to the communities it serves and looks forward to future collaborations with Multicaf to drive positive change.

Devmont and Multicaf would like to thank their partners for this event,

Fondation famille Michel Fournelle , and;

, and; Goodman Foundation;

National Bank.

Click here to download the photos of the event.

For more information about Devmont and its philanthropic efforts, visit https://devmont.ca/

For inquiries regarding Multicaf and its initiatives, please contact Jean-Sébastien Patrice, General Manager of Multicaf, [email protected]

About Devmont: Devmont is a prominent real estate development company based in Montreal, dedicated to creating innovative residential and commercial properties that enhance urban landscapes and enrich communities.

About Multicaf: Multicaf is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, committed to fighting food insecurity and promoting social inclusion through various programs and initiatives aimed at supporting individuals and families in need.

