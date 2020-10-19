Deveron Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on data acquisition and analysis that helps farmers reduce costs and increase yields. The company has positioned itself for exponential growth in the North American market through partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and analytics software that help take the guesswork out of farming. Deveron emphasizes transparency and a focus on building shareholder value. For more information please visit deveronuas.com .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, October 19, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Phil Linton, [email protected]