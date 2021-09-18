MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based Ray-Mont Logistics reiterates its full commitment to developing its intermodal logistics platform project in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve with respect and understanding of the community. Since June, the company has voluntarily suspended all work related to its operations to concentrate on a consultation process conducted jointly with the City of Montreal and citizens through a working committee. Led by the Instance de concertation Assomption Sud - Longue-Pointe and assisted by external experts, this group has been actively working throughout the Summer and will be issuing its recommendations by the end of September. Ray-Mont Logistiques is seriously participating in this work, which aims at developing concrete cohabitation measures to improve the project.

An innovative project, concrete investments and quality jobs

In 2016, Ray-Mont Logistics acquired the highly contaminated property of the former Canadian Steel Foundries in order to relocate its operations, which are currently located in Southwest Montreal. Since then, the company has proceeded with the environmental rehabilitation of the site at its own expense, to develop a state-of-the-art intermodal logistics platform.

So far, investments of $35 million have been made since the purchase of the property, including $15 million dedicated specifically to land remediation. Ultimately, the project will create 200 new high-quality, well-paid jobs, with a focus on in-house and continuing education for employees. The company also intends to implement a local hiring policy.

Combining artificial intelligence and the strength of containerized logistics transport, the company's project will optimize the logistics chain, in addition to facilitating access to world markets, particularly for Quebec's smallest agricultural producers. More than a third of the site's activities will be dedicated to the routing of Canadian humanitarian aid via the UN World Food Program, for which Ray-Mont Logistics is the official forwarder in Canada.

Major environmental gains for Montreal

By bringing its operations closer to the Port of Montreal, Ray-Mont Logistics is significantly reducing trucking in Montreal and the associated greenhouse gas emissions. The relocation of its operations to Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve alone will reduce nearly one-third of the total trucking on Notre-Dame Street. For the company, this represents an 82% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 88% reduction in the distance travelled by trucks on local roads[1].

A maximum of 35 to 40 trucks will operate per day and half of this fleet has the potential to be electrified.

"We are aware that our project may bring up questions for some residents of the area and it is legitimate that they express them publicly. Whether people are in favour of this project or not, this has never deviated from our intention to develop, with the community, measures of cohabitation that will lead to a harmonious implementation of this project in the area. Together with the City of Montreal and citizen representatives, we are seriously committed to a working committee that will propose concrete measures to achieve this. We are convinced that innovative solutions can be found through consultation and dialogue. Ray-Mont Logistics is a Montreal-based company that is committed to developing a modern project that will benefit the community, Montreal and all of Québec,” said Charles Raymond, President and CEO of Ray-Mont Logistics.

Both the Superior Court and the Québec Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Ray-Mont Logistics in its request to obtain a construction permit, given that the project was carried out rightfully.

About Ray-Mont Logistics

As a North American leader in integrated containerized ocean shipping solutions, Ray-Mont Logistics has been operating in Montreal since its foundation in 1992. The company operates intermodal logistics terminals in Montreal, Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Seattle and Charleston. With over 400 employees and more than 100,000 containers handled per year, Ray-Mont is proud to be one of the most important marine container forwarders in Canada and to promote Montreal's expertise around the world.

